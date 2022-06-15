Camila Cabello is the new coach of ‘The Voice’, the US version of ‘The Voice’ | Music

The new season of The VoiceUSA It has an approximate release date. According to NBC, the talent show will air this fall with some very familiar faces on the coaches. The 22nd edition of the show will feature Blake Shelton and John Legend, again, as well as Gwen Stefani. However, the most popular name is Camila Hairwho will also be part of the famous red armchairs and will have to say which future artists make up his team to win the contest.

It will be the first time that Camila Cabello participates in a talent show of these dimensions as the main judge. In the last season, accompanied John Legend as an advisor during some programs of The Voice, but this time she will be in front of a team full of people who dream of being singers just like her.





Camila Cabello with John Legend in her participation with a consultant in the 21st season of The Voice / Bring Patton/NBC/Photo Bank/Getty Images

The applicants who choose the Cuban will be able to benefit from dozens of pieces of advice that the artist will give them because she herself has gone through a large contest to start his music career. The X Factor was the place where she started it all, at just 15 years old, and where she was grouped with four other girls to form Fifth Harmony. From that moment on, Camila Cabello’s life changed completely, making her a world-renowned artist.

In addition to the announcement for her participation in The Voice, the singer will be the person who will open one of the most important global sporting events, the Champions League Final. On May 28, the soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool will be held in Paris to decide which team will be the European champion. Camila Cabello will do the opening act with a five-minute performance of duration that will have a festive theme through the carnival.

The singer has also released the video clip of to the teethhis collaboration with Mary Becerra. A theme belonging to Family, the third album by the Cuban, and which is one of the most danceable of this new repertoire. The Latinas become two stars from Mars with very galactic wigs, doing a very careful choreography.