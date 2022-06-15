Camila Cabello has revealed all of her beauty secrets, so take notes

Camila Cabello has come a long way. After leaving Fifth Harmony, she has carved out her own identity by becoming one of the biggest pop stars on the scene. The Cuban singer is well aware of the importance of being true to herself and guess what? Apply hers philosophy of life also to the skincare and al make-up.

“My personal philosophy of beauty is that I think it comes from the inside out“says Camila interviewed by Harper’s Bazaar UK.

“It is not just how you decorate your face, your hair and your appearance, but also what you are consuming, what you are eating, what you are thinking and what you are putting into your spirit, body and mind.. “

Camila Cabello at the 2021 MTV VMAs – getty images

After healing the spirit now comes the time to play. The singer of Don’t Go Yet tells in the long interview with HB that he adores experiment with makeup to explore his identity:

“I’ve definitely loved using makeup as a form of self expression, especially in the last year“, He says.

“I like to joke and change a lot when I work, but if it’s just my day off I like to be natural. I’ll put on a tinted sunscreen, a mascara or a little red lipstick or gloss, maybe a little blush, and that’s it.. “







Keep your body and skin hydrated have become two very important factors of his skincare routine:

“Skin care is the most important thing to me and drinking lots of water really makes a big difference to my skin“.

The ritual of taking time is the key to her way of taking care of her skin. Meditation and carving out moments of rest between all the commitments of her busy schedule are vital for the 25-year-old:

“I think it’s important once a week to take a little bath, get a cloth mask and read a book. It’s very simple and your skin thanks you“.

Camila Cabello at the “Cinderella” Premiere – getty images

In the end, HB asks Camila the secret of her perfectly placed bangs. The star admits that she is actually growing her up, but since she has had it for a long time she has one super tip to take note of right away:

“I’m actually letting her grow now, so I don’t know if I’ll be more of a fringe person“he jokes.”One thing I have taught many of my friends is that after washing your hair, put it behind your ears and then arrange it in some sort of curtain fringe. When they air dry, your bangs will look very Farrah Fawcett.“

ph. getty images





















