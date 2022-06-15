budget overrun by 5 million

Cristiano Ronaldo became the protagonist of yet another exceptional purchase, choosing the house where he will live after retirement. After the purchase, however, here is a drawback.

The hypothesis of a withdrawal is currently not part of the plans Cristiano Ronaldo for the immediate future. The will of the 37-year-old Portuguese champion is to continue playing and try to have another say about him at Manchester United next season. The personal data, however, cannot fail to be taken into consideration by the former Real and Juventus who inevitably must also think about the aftermath, what will be when he hangs up his boots. Precisely for this reason, CR7 already has a precise idea on where to spend the second half of his life, the one away from the football fields or at least from the football played.

Cristiano Ronaldo who owns homes, luxury properties, facilities and hotels, has decided to make a further investment. The Manchester United striker has in fact purchased a large plot of land in Quinta da Marinha, Cascais, or on the west coast of his beloved Portugal. It is one of the most prestigious and expensive areas of the Lusitanian territory and it is not by chance that it is called the “Portuguese Riviera”. The 37-year-old’s intention is to build on this land the residence in which he will settle permanently with his whole family, that is the inseparable Georgina and the five children, and with the possibility of also hosting Mamma Dolores, and her brothers.

Ronaldo’s new home project (Property Connect photo)

Ronaldo also had to deal with a “hiccup” linked to the increase in the cost of materials. In fact, the Lusitanian star who initially planned investments of 10 million pounds (or about 12 million euros) for the construction of the house equipped with all the comforts, will now be forced to revise his plans. According to The Sun’s rumors, almost double the cost of residency will now be required, or £ 17 million. A source told the British tabloid: “He has sought perfection throughout his football career and wants the same off the pitch as well. He wants everything to be right for him and his family. The initial budget was around £ 10 million, but is now £ 17 million. Everyone knows they have skyrocketed. It is a problem that does not only concern Portugal “.

Crazy expenses therefore for what will be the last property added to his exceptional collection and which should be completed by the end of next year. This will become the main and “permanent” residence of Ronaldo and his family, who will still have other luxury homes available. The first is that of Lisbon, which in 2020 proved to be the most expensive apartment ever sold in the Portuguese capital (6.5 million pounds). A state-of-the-art house on Avenida da Liberdade with a gym and indoor swimming pool.

CR7 also owns a seven-story condominium in Funchal, Madeira, where his 66-year-old mother Dolores and brother Hugo live after buying it two years ago. He also has a luxury villa in Turin where he lived during his time at Juventus, as well as a £ 4.8 million villa in a fortified gated estate called La Finca near Madrid. In short, Ronaldo and his loved ones are spoiled for choice.