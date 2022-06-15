Britney Spears protects her fortune with a prenuptial agreement – ​​El Financiero

A few days ago, the wedding of Britney Spears with Sam Asghari, with luxury guests like Selena Gomez, Madonna and Paris Hilton, to name a few. However, before taking the big step, the couple decided to sign a prenuptial agreement where Britney ‘protects’ her heritage.

According to the portal TMZsources close to the couple assured that they have an armored prenuptial agreement in which Sam won’t get a single dollar from the fortune What the ‘Sometimes’ singer has done so far in case their union breaks up in the future.

depending on the page Celebrity Net Worththe britney spears fortune is valued at $70 millionwhich thanks to the sales generated by their music on platforms of streaminghis autobiographical book or new musical tours, and without his father’s tutelage, it has the potential to grow considerably.

Previously, Asghari had already confirmed that they would take this step before getting married: “Of course we will sign a prenuptial agreement to protect my car -a Jepp- and my shoe collection in case I get kicked out -Britney- one day, “said the personal trainer as a joke.

However, the money that the singer generates from the moment she decided to join in marriage with Sam could be “fought” by the model, in addition to corresponding financial compensation in case they had offspring.

The above could be probable since, until a few weeks ago, the couple was expecting their first baby; however, the 40-year-old singer suffered a miscarriage.

Prenups aren’t new to Britney.

Is it’s not the first time that Britney generates prenuptial agreements with those who were her husbands. In 2004 she also did this procedure when she married Kevin Federlinewho is the father of her two children.

At that time, the interpreter of ‘Everytime’ stipulated that, in case of divorce, she promised to pay Federline 300 thousand dollars for every three years of commitment. She, however, ended up spending a million euros, in addition to sharing custody of the children.