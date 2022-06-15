Boxer brutally knocks out person who was out of control

the former boxer julius francis he is remembered for being one of the many rivals of Mike Tyson. Now his name sounded again due to a brutal blow that he unleashed, but this time outside the ring.

The former heavyweight boxer works as a security guard at BOXPARK Wembley, in London, England and was captured in a tense moment in which a person begins to lose control after being removed from the place.

This man began to feign and push some people who crossed his path, but he did not expect that he would be a victim of the 57-year-old former boxer. The provocateur goes to one of the exits of the place also facing Francis, who without thinking he landed a right hand to send him to the ground.

The brutal impact caused the subject to fall knocked out and without having an immediate response. Some people approached Julius Francis to question him about his action, but it was undoubtedly a way to control the situation that was taking place.

WHO WAS JULIUS FRANCIS IN BOXING?

The 57-year-old Briton is recognized as one of Mike Tyson’s rivals, although he didn’t last long in the fight as he was knocked out just in the second round. This fight took place in January 2000.

‘Iron’ Mike had an ‘easy’ night since in the two disputed rounds he sent Francis to the canvas five times. His record as a professional boxer was 23 wins (12 by way of knockout) and 24 losses plus one draw.