Book stylist, who are the professionals in choosing the books to ‘show off’ for the stars?

There are the make-up experts, those for hairstyles, the stylists of the clothes to wear. And again, life coaches, personal trainers, nutritionists… In short for celebrities there is a pro in everything, ready to support them in almost every area of ​​their happy life. But did you know it even exists a consultant for books to show off?

Is called book stylist and one could compare him to a kind of creative director, except that, instead of images, he or she uses books.

Who is the bookstylist and what does he do

A new fashion cleared in the Anglo-Saxon world a few months ago and brought to light by the New York Times, which in a long study revealed the background of this unusual – but already legendary – profession. Basically what does the book stylist do?

This professional figure helps the starswhether they are actresses, models or artists of various kinds, to choose the right book to show off, almost to be worn as an item of clothing, when they know or assume they are being filmed by paparazzi shots. Whether it is in the hand for a careful reading (real or fake it does not matter, if it appears) or under the arm, or even in the handbag but with the title and author clearly visible, the important it is at least giving the impression of being a person with a certain culturewhich emphasizes a certain idea of ​​the historical moment or a particular reading of a phenomenon.

The book thus becomes an instrument in the hands of the celebrites who want to “give the idea of ​​being people of a certain type and to think a certain way“. Word of Jenna Hipp, a former star of the nail artist who has moved from her nails to setting up libraries and now provides valuable advice on volumes (and colors) right for your customers. Interviewed by the New York Times, Hipp reveals that she also works for many famous people.

The stars who use the service

And there are already quite a few known examples of show business stars who use the ‘book consultant’: from Kendall Jenner relaxing on a yacht reading “Tonight I’m Another” by Chelsea Hodson, a Gigi Hadid who already in 2019, coming out of a Milan Fashion Week show, holds a copy of Albert Camus’s “Straniero”. And again, among those who use book stylists there would also be Dua Lipa, Sarah Jessica Parker and Bella Hadid, Gigi’s younger sister. The book clubs of some celebrities and top models, such as Reese Whiterspoon, Kaia Gerber or Emma Roberts.

Instead, among the names that are made of new image professionals, there is that of Karah Preissco-founder of Belletrist book club (which also includes Roberts) who collaborates with the Valentino maison on the “The Narratives” campaign, created with the words of some famous writers including Michel Cunningham, Andrew Sean Greer and Emily Ratajkowski.

Incentive to reading or damage to culture?

Among those who admire the new worry of celebs, those who think it is a great way to approach people, even the youngest ones, to readingand those who let themselves be inspired by their bookish choices (or rather their book stylists), there are also those who do not agree with this new way of ‘selling off’ culture, believing that showing a movie star or of music or an influencer in possession of books (which then perhaps does not really read) is harmful to society.

Already in the New York Times article we were wondering, in fact, if it was not “Scandalous” to consider the book as any other accessoryand insert it as a “cultural” habit within a look to be immortalized and delivered to the public.

Preiss (who neither denies nor confirms that she is a book stylist) replied by arguing that, in perfect accordance with American pragmatism, the publishing industry has to sell books and therefore there is no harm in promoting them as cool items as well. “Ask any writer if they are sorry, perhaps, that Gigi or Kendall read a book of him” he had invited provocatively.

But in many the doubt and the reluctance to accept such a customs clearance of reading remains: from intimate, personal, private activity to fiction or rather display in favor of cameras? No thank you. What do you think?