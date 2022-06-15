Blue Ivy is the same as mom Beyoncé! Seeing is believing. Photo and video

The girl is now 10 years old and the resemblance to her mother is truly striking. Only when her father approaches her for an affectionate gesture …

Like all parents, even celebrities can embarrass their children every now and then. The rapper Jay-Z knows it well, who took his 10-year-old daughter to the NBA Finals game in San Francisco and was the protagonist of a very tender curtain – photo | video

LEGEND OF THE RAP, BUT ALWAYS DAD – While on the sidelines, father and daughter lent themselves to the photographers’ lenses. Jay-Z hugged Blue Ivy, pulling her to him for a cuddle and a kiss on her cheek. The girl reacted with a slight embarrassment, walking away laughing. “To us: Jay Z, the rap legend of all time; For Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad, ”commented journalist Philip Lewis who witnessed the scene.

ALL HIS MOTHER – We have already seen her on other occasions, but it is increasingly certain: Blue Ivy is ready to follow in the footsteps of her parents. Little Carter with her curly hair and innate style looks more and more like Beyonce. Many fans have noticed her resemblance to the pop star.

A STAR FUTURE – She is only ten years old, but has already achieved success: Blue Ivy is among the youngest artists in history to have been nominated for a Grammy and, at the age of eight, she has lent her voice as narrator for the audiobook Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry.

