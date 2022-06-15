Blue Ivy has grown up and looks more and more like mom Beyoncé

B.lue Ivy Carter she has grown up and looks more and more like mom Beyoncé. The daughter of the former Destiny’s Child accompanied her dad to an NBA final Jay-Zand in the stands of the match between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, in San Francisco, he proved to be a true bud ready to bloom.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Curly hair with light bangs, black leather jacket and sneakers, Blue Ivy, despite being still small – she turned 10 on January 7 – already hints that she has inherited the charm and determination of the mother Queen B..

The dad rapperneedless to underline, it shows itself very proud of his little girl, so similar to the woman he chose next to him for life, e cuddles her with affectioneven if hugging her ruffles her hair, of which the little girl is very proud, causing her to react slightly embarassed (as happens to all kids of that age).

So far, as it should be, Beyoncé and Jay-Z haven’t put their kids in the spotlight that much (they have two more, Sur And Rumi 4-year-old twins) and have them grown up with maximum protection. But when they saw fit they gave the older girl thean opportunity to «emerge»: Allowing her to lend her voice as a narrator for the audiobook Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry and letting her participate in Mom’s video Brown Skin Girl for which he also won a Grammy.

In short, the conditions for a successful future are all there. And soon after Queen B, we may have one on the scene as well Princess B.