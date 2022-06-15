Benefiting from neurodiversity – FundsPeople Spain

Laure Peyranne explains the concept of neurodiversity and exposes different ways to extract a competitive advantage from it in the business field. Comment sponsored by Invesco.

GRANDSTAND of Laura Peyranne, ETF director for Iberia, Latam and US Offshore, Invesco. Comment sponsored by investco.

The relationship between employers and employees has changed a lot in recent years, and diversity and inclusion in the workplace are increasingly important for our organization. Today I would like to focus on neurodiversity, a topic that Invesco takes very seriously and that I believe is very valuable to all of us.

Do you know exactly what neurodiversity is and how hiring neurodivergent employees and promoting a more inclusive and creative work environment can benefit your organization? Neurodiversity refers to differences in the human brain in terms of emotions, learning, attitude, attention and development.

We all learn and think differently, but some people are more neurodivergent, with a neural identity that can include autism, ADHD or dyslexia, among others. There are several studies that show that almost one in five people has a learning or thinking difference that makes them neurodivergent.

This diversity is a source of valuable expanded skills, such as lateral thinking, analysis, coherence and creativity, that can unlock a situation and bring innovation to our companies. The neurodivergent person may be more resilient, have an advanced capacity to pay attention to complex details, have a fantastic memory, and thrive on repetitive, structured work.

Let’s not forget that some of the world’s greatest talents both past and present, including Leonardo da Vinci, Napoleon, Winston Churchill, Albert Einstein, Thomas Edison, Steven Spielberg and Elon Musk, among many others, were believed to be suffering or actually suffering from dyslexia or autism.

In the past, the elimination of all kinds of differences was practically expected in the workplace, especially with the intention of making it easier for people to work together. Different people felt safer in silence, without fear of being stigmatized. It was generally understood that ‘different’ was synonymous with ‘difficult’ and the professional careers of people so considered were affected. Today it is estimated that many people are undiagnosed or uncomfortable talking about their learning or thinking differences. due to the stigma that could be imposed on them by their co-workers. Elon Musk claimed that the only reason he had become an entrepreneur was that he could get a job (as is the case with many others).

Neurodiversity is an aspect of diversity that enriches the workplace in multiple ways. People with neurocognitive disabilities have talents, perspectives, and competencies that can be markedly beneficial in many work environments. More and more employers are becoming aware of these advantages and developing hiring initiatives focused on attracting neurodivergent workers. Although these efforts are more common in large companies, they have proven to be beneficial for companies of all sizes in various industries.

At Invesco we are passionate about fostering and promoting this diversityas in all our initiatives in this area, because we trust that:

It will allow us to attract, hire and retain the best staff in our organization.

It will allow all our staff to work at their full potential .

. We can harness the diverse strengths and competencies of a more diverse workforce.

Great minds think differently!

The acceptance and integration of differences between team members produce a better result. In our opinion, appreciating neurodiversity at work means:

Create a culture that values ​​all employees.

Drive productivity and innovation .

. Attract and hire from a broader talent pool.

What concrete adjustments could we make in an organization to be more inclusive with a neurodivergent partner? We can do a lot of simple things to try to improve performance.among other:

Work in a quiet area with few distractions, use noise-cancelling headphones, and take short breaks.

In our hiring process, analyze what reasonable accommodations can be implemented in the job description, interview structure, and onboarding process to remove bias and make the process more inclusive allowing neurodivergent candidates to fully demonstrate the strengths they can bring to the job.

Offer training to employees who are not familiar with neurodiversity, in order to help them understand the experiences of their colleagues.

Encourage debate and encourage employees to talk about neurodiversity, in order to raise awareness and promote understanding.

Create a friendly and inclusive culture in the workplace, in which all team members can grow, be respected and supported, in which stigma is questioned and discrimination, prejudice, victimization, harassment or non-inclusion are prohibited. Take care of mental health and create safe spaces for all.

Creating an integrative neurodivergent community will require great effort and elimination of bias, but this is necessary to build a better organization with a competitive advantage that brings tangible benefitsboth financially and in terms of workplace culture.