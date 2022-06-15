Bacterial decolonization prevents acute radiation dermatitis

This regimen is widely used for decolonization in intensive care units and other settings.

Radiation dermatitis, skin injury induced by radiation therapy, affects up to 95% of cancer patients. Photo: Shutterstock.

A standard regimen of bacterial decolonization reduced both the incidence and severity of acute dermatitis by radiation in patients with breast or head and neck cancer participating in a randomized trial of the Montefiore Medical Center in New York City.

This was revealed by the researchers, during the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, where they explained that patients randomly assigned to the arm of bacterial decolonization participants applied intranasal mupirocin ointment twice daily and washed their bodies with chlorhexidine once daily for 5 days before radiotherapy and then for 5 days every two weeks during treatment. This regimen is widely used for decolonization in intensive care units and other settings.

The other patients were randomized to receive standard care, including normal hygiene and emollients and silver sulfadiazine cream as needed.

None of the 38 patients in the treatment arm of the trial developed grade 2 or higher radiation dermatitis (RD) with moist desquamation, whereas there were 9 cases of RD among 38 patients (24%) who received standard care (p = 0.002 ).

Patients in the treatment group also had a lower mean RD grade of 1.19 versus 1.58 in controls (P = 0.019), out of a possible Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE) score of 5. ).

“Our results support the use of a regimen of bacterial decolonization (BD) to prevent moist desquamation in patients receiving radiation therapy (RT) for breast or head and neck cancer,” the researchers concluded.

“Our results are very recent,” but “we hope to … implement this protocol” at Montefiore, said lead researcher Yana Kost, BA, a supporting investigator at oncodermatology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, part of the Montefiore Health System.

Radiation dermatitis, skin injury induced by radiation therapy, affects up to 95% of cancer patients, particularly with radiation to the breast and head and neck. It can lead to interruptions in treatment and cause skin ulcers and necrosis, he explained.

Up to a third of people are colonized with Staphylococcus aureus, and it’s known to play a causal role in inflammatory skin conditions like eczema, Kost said.

He noted that his team had conducted an earlier observational study that led to the randomized trial now being reported. In that earlier trial, involving 76 patients with breast and head and neck cancer, it was found that those who had substantially higher rates of S. aureus colonization at the start and end of RT had developed more severe DR. . Initial nasal colonization was shown to be an independent predictor of dermatitis grade 2 or higher. There was no association with other bacteria.

At the ASCO meeting, guest commentator Randall Kimple, MD, PhD, a radiation oncologist at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, said, “I think this is a very good mechanism-based intervention with good adherence that appears to be effective. This it’s inexpensive and can be integrated quite easily into daily routine. I hope there will be efforts and funding to further test this in a multicenter study.”

