Arturo Elías Ayub explains the risks of investing in NFTs

The NFT boom continues to grow and raise doubts about it, exposing the risks of investing in these digital assets.

Arturo Elías Ayub spoke, through his TikTok account, about the reasons why today would not be a good time to invest in NFTs.

The trend, however, is that companies are increasingly joining the NFT boom.

Through your TikTok account, businessman Arturo Elías Ayub explained the risks of investing in NFTs.

Although the term began to gain importance a few years ago, the reality is that NTFs are not a novelty at all, since, according to official information, the first NTF project emerged in 2012.

Nowadays, of course, taking into account the relevance that issues such as the “metaverse”, “virtual reality”, among others, have taken -and are taking- in the market, the context is very different and, for some, NFTs are the currency of the future.

Now, even when NFTs continue to set the trend and the conversation in the so-called digital pulsethere are still many doubts about it and investing in this type of digital assets is, above all, a risk.

One of them is the businessman Arturo Elías Ayub, one of the most media personalities in the business world who, despite not being very active on his social networks, sometimes appears to speak and/or give his opinion on what is happening in the world, and now it has done so with NFTs.

The risks of investing in NFTs, according to Arturo Elías Ayub

On the one hand, there are those who claim that the so-called Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) are a great opportunity, as shown by the NonFungible study, which talks about the capitalization of this type of digital asset.

According to this study, in 2018, NFTs represented a value of 40.96 million dollars; however, over the years, its value increased up to 338.04 million dollars.

However, there are also those who claim that investing in this type of digital currency is, above all, a risk, especially in a context in which the market is very changing.

Thus, through his TikTok account, businessman Arturo Elías Ayub spoke precisely about the risks of investing in NFTs.

“If you bought a bitcoin when (its value) was the highest, if you had bought a thousand pesos, today you would have 300 pesos left”begins by explaining Elías Ayub.

"If you bought a bitcoin when (its value) was the highest, if you had bought a thousand pesos, today you would have 300 pesos left"

What is clear, beyond whether or not it is a risk to invest in this type of digital asset, is that, on the one hand, the market is changing around the world as, on the other, the habits of consumption are also different today.

We can see proof of this in the boom that NFTs have generated in various parts of the globe and, of course, in different industries, where companies such as Nike, Victoria’s Secret, Adidas, Gucci, among many others, they have entered the trend either by selling and creating their own collections, in order to reach those consumers who, today, have targeted Non-Fungible Tokens.

Let us also take the example of the presenter of Noticieros Televisa, Lolita Ayalawho, for some time, decided to launch his own NFTs, which live on the MisFans platform and are sold for 33 Solanas (the equivalent of 330 pesos).

