Artists who have reported this weekend that they contracted Covid

In recent days, various artists have tested positive for Covid-19, for which they have had to postpone their commitments and change the dates of concerts.

This Tuesday, June 14, it was reported that the actor Hugh Jackman, musical actor The Music Man could not go to the theater because he had tested positive for the disease caused by the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

The news was communicated by Jackman himself through his social networks. “My backup, the incredibly talented Max Clayton, will stand in for me. The most annoying thing is that I can’t see him act“, said Jackman, who took the opportunity to reflect on the importance of substitutes in the theater.

“Max and all the understudies around the world, they are the real heroes of the theatre.“, he stressed.

Who also tested positive for Covid-19 was Mick jagger, which is why the Rolling Stones had to postpone a concert they had planned in Amsterdam.

“The Rolling Stones show tonight (June 13, 2022) has been canceled“, the organizers declared on their website. “Singer Mick Jagger has just received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19”, they specified.

Mick Jagger, 78, apologized at his twitter account for the cancellation of the concert “with such short notice” and promised to set a new date as soon as possible.

“The safety of the public, the other musicians and the tour team must be a priority,” the group stressed on its Twitter account.

The actress Fernanda Castillo tested positive for the second time to Covid-19, despite the care he has maintained in the production in which he works.

“Despite the health and care measures that our production and company carry out, our dear Fernanda Castillo has tested positive for Covid. So this weekend the character of SHE will be played by the actress Paulette Hernandezwho has been part of this project since the beginning and whose first function was destined to be on June 19”, indicated the production of seven times goodbye.

Other actors who tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days were Ariadne Diaz and Marcus Ornellas. The couple explained that this is the fourth time that Díaz has contracted the disease, while for Ornellas it is the first.

“It is the fourth time it has given me and Marcus had never tested positivethat is, if he had hit him or not, then who knows because he had never been positive when he had hit me, ”the actress shared from a live video she made on her Instagram account.

Ariadne Díaz said that she started with symptoms and a few days later Marcus Ornellas also began to feel bad.

“I have a very annoying cough right now that on the other three occasions I had never had a cough, my body had only hurt one day. They were three days of high fever, a lot of body pain and how the mood dropped, but it will pass, “she said.

With information from AFP.