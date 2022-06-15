Are you looking for a job? The SFP offers a job vacancy with a salary of 57 thousand pesos per month

The Public Function Secretary (SFP) through the portal trabaen.gob.mx puts the vacancy of Director of Conciliations B. A call that is open to those who wish to enter the Professional Career Service System on the Federal Public Administration.

The post will be attached to the Administrative Responsibilities Unit Controversies and Sanctions. The vacancy will have a gross salary of 57,605 pesos (fifty-seven thousand, six hundred and five pesos 00/100 MN), to provide professional services in the Mexico City.

According to the call, the Director of Conciliations B The general objective will be to “carry out the conciliation procedures that are promoted due to disagreements in the fulfillment of the contracts held under the Law of Acquisitions, Leases and Services of the Public Sectoron the Public Works and Related Services Law with the same, or in other legal systems legal related to the Public contractsthat are entrusted to it, tending to reach an agreement of willsin order to inhibit futures order conflicts jurisdictional and encourage the parties to the friendly composition”.

What requirements must be met for the vacancy?

The requirements that must be met to compete for the vacancy of Director of Conciliations Bis to have studies of completed bachelor’s degree and with title to level academic in the races of: Engineering, Law me Management.

In addition, you must have a minimum of 8 years of experience in the areas of: Public administration; Legal Defense and Proceduresas well as and Law and National Legislation.

What functions must be fulfilled for the position of Director of Conciliations B?

Between the functions to comply include:

“Admit requests for conciliation due to disagreements in the fulfillment of contracts or orders, entered into under the laws on matters of Acquisitions, LeasesY Public Sector Services, Public Works and Related Services with them, or in other legal systems related to the Public contracts, to initiate actions aimed at resolving disagreements.” Among others that you can know in this link.

When is the deadline to apply for the vacancy?

If it is in your interest to compete for the position of Director of Conciliations B on the SFPYou must apply before June 21 in the portal tarbajaen.gob.mx.

Remember to have the following information at hand: email, curp, RFC. You must also create a Username Y password to enter the portalin case it is the first time you do it.

