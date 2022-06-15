Are they canceling Kendall Jenner? Tiktoker exposes her; these are the reasons why she lost the affection of her fans

Is it the end of Kendall Jenner? This is one of the most frequently asked questions among fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, because on more than one occasion the model has been targeted by everyone due to her controversial statements, attitudes and has even been singled out for cultural appropriation and plagiarism when launching her own brand of tequila. now one tiktoker exposed the businesswoman for being too “fake” and the Internet prostrated its full support.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are in one of their best moments, especially now that a new episode of their series “The Kardashians” is released every Thursday, where they have given much to talk about, especially Kendall, who a few weeks ago went viral for not knowing how to cut a cucumber, something that even caused discomfort in his matriarch, Kris. Although this is only the tip of the iceberg, as fans want to cancel it for multiple reasons.

Reasons why Kendall is not a fan favorite

In a viral TikTok video, a young woman assured that in the middle of 2022 “nobody likes kendall jenner anymore” And among the main reasons why the model and businesswoman would have lost the affection and respect of the fans is because she is a “pick me girl”, that is, the type of person who wants to show that she is not like the rest at all times. , something that in Spanish-speaking countries has been cataloged as “unique and different”.

Of course, making clear everything that makes her different has not only happened in interviews, but also in what she says to her sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner. In that sense, she tiktoker highlighted “I feel like it’s the person who tells you: ‘Oh, you put on a lot of makeup, don’t you? I could never rot’ and those people fall very fat“. He also pointed out the criticism he has publicly made of his sisters, who always wear seasonal manicures with long nails.

“In all the interviews it gives the same story and in all of them it is already seen that all the sisters are already up to the fuck to hear her say the same thing,” she comments in another fragment of the viral video.

Another of the most controversial aspects of the life of Kendall Jenner It was her rise to fame, but this time as a model, becoming the highest paid in the world; however, their hikes have been heavily criticized and there are even those who affirm that she does not enjoy what she does, added to the fact that she has declared that she is very selective and that “I have never been one of those girls who do 30 parades each season”.

About it, the tiktoker He pointed out that if he did not belong to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, he would not be in the modeling world, he also criticized his walks and the photo sessions he does for different brands or magazine covers.

While, on the subject of badly cut a cucumber that went viral after the premiere of one of the last chapters of “The Kardashians”, explained: “That’s where you realize how dissociated it is from reality, I mean, don’t tell me that you make your snacks because you’re making a fool of yourself”.

“Like this girl doesn’t understand what’s right, what’s wrong. She’s so disassociated that it’s sad; like tequila, which is cultural appropriation,” he concluded.

Although the video quickly went viral, the fans started a whole debate, since there are those who defend Kendall Jenner and affirm that they like her personality, and others that coincide with the idea of ​​the young tiktoker. “Absolutely right, even if many don’t like to accept it”, “it drives me crazy that she wants to be unique and different, but well forced”, “she’s beautiful, but those attitudes don’t fit me”, “in the end she said what no one out of fear to be founded” and “absolutely right, but they’re not ready for this conversation,” the comments read.

