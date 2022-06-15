Aquaman, at the II Conference of the UN Oceans in Lisbon

Lisbon, June 15. Actor Jason Momoa, popular for his roles in “Game of Thrones” (“Game of Thrones”) and “Aquaman”, will attend the II Conference of the United Nations Oceans, which will begin on the 27th in Lisbon, announced the organizers.

His participation was confirmed by the Portuguese ambassador to the UN, Ana Paula Zacarias, in an interview published on the official UN website in which she explained that the actor’s presence will help “give strength to the voice of young people.”

Momoa will travel to Portugal as part of the filming of the tenth installment of the “Fast & Furious” action movie series, which also includes actors such as Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, among others.

Delegations from 193 countries, experts and NGOs will participate in the II Conference of the Oceans, between June 27 and July 1, to analyze the challenges of managing the seas and try to take joint measures.

The organization expects nearly 12,000 participants, including 15 heads of state and government, and representatives of civil society, academics and local institutions.

For Zacarias, this meeting must show “and demonstrate with data that there is a link between the oceans and the climate”, two “crucial” elements for the development of local communities and their subsistence.

Portugal and Kenya are the co-hosts of this conference, two coastal countries that have stressed the importance of committing to sustainable solutions in the management of the oceans that respect biodiversity.