Angelina Jolie responds to Brad Pitt on lawsuit where he accuses her of harming him

Angelina Jolie responded to the demand that Pitt made the previous week Photo: Getty Images

The last week Brad Pitt made it clear that he will not allow his ex-wife Angelina Jolie sell Château Miraval, his winery in the south of France, and for this he sued her, on June 3, accusing her of illegal sale on his part. According to the actor, the actress did not have more work in that business, instead, he would have worked hard for her prosperity for years. For this reason, they would have agreed that she would not sell her part, unless he agreed, but, he assures, the actress wanted to harm him and she negotiated the sale of her without consulting him. Pitt alleges that he was unaware that she was making such a transaction and that he entered into it with the sole intention of harming her.

The actor alleges that she took advantage of the fact that ‘Miraval became his passion project’ for him, becoming one of the most famous rosé wine producers in the world.

Jolie sold her share in the family business in October 2021, without Pitt’s consent, to ‘Tenute del Mondo’, which is now ‘determined to take control of Miraval’, and that is what Brad Pitt wants to prevent.

Angelina Jolie responds to Brad Pitt

Now Jolie responds to her ex-husband, through her lawyers. “Mr. Pitt’s lawsuit against Ms. Jolie is full of false narratives, and the truth about the situation has yet to be made public. After the events leading up to Ms. Jolie’s divorce and the years she spent caring for their children, Ms. Jolie and the children were unable to return to the property, and she has made the difficult decision to sell her share of the property. business,” his legal representative told People magazine.

“After making several offers to her ex-husband, and knowing that the business would be inherited by her children, she found a business partner with experience in this industry,” the statement explains.

The lawyer assures that she carried out the business “legally” and “it is sad that after closing the business in a legal and proper way, Mr. Pitt files several lawsuits against her”.

What follows in this process is for the relevant authority to indicate whether the claim will continue or be dismissed.