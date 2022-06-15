America will have no booster bomb! Héctor González Iñárritu confirmed the profile of signings that the Eagles are looking for

America has had no hires so far in the summer market and while Jürgen Damm is in a trial period that could end with his signing for an initial period of six months, in Coapa they seek to add more elements for the Clausura 2022 tournament.

In that sense, in El Nido they are clear about the path they want to follow in this period of transfers in regards to the economic issue and based on that, the possibility that they go for one of the so-called “bombs” is practically ruled out of the market because the salary is not affordable for the economy of the institution and of Mexican soccer in general.

“I see right now that they talk about Cavani, Salvio or De Jong. The problem is that Mexican soccer is not enough to pay salaries of 10 or 12 million dollars. America has a budget, there is a financial efficiency that must be respected. Now, if you add up the fringes of each operation, suddenly you find that it is the club plus what the player is going to earn, then the representatives come in and they are figures that are already out of the ordinary. Today you can no longer buy players with a stratospheric salary because you break the whole scheme”were the words in this regard of the operational president of Club América, Héctor González Iñárritu.

In addition to this, the azulcrema manager He flatly denied that there is a budget problem at the clubon the contrary, made it clear that they have funds to make important expenses, but everything on the financial plan they have drawn up, so they will not go out of the margin for a reinforcement.

THEY WILL NOT SPEND A LOT FOR A REINFORCEMENT

“There is an important budget, of course it is an important team and the expense is important. We are not going to get out of a line that we have clear in a negotiation to do crazy things. Then you find surprises that there are slightly more mature players in Mexico who want to earn more than a young foreigner who comes with a tremendous hunger, maybe their salary, prizes and benefits are more accessible for Mexican soccer “said in Fox Sports.

