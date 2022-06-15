AMC Networks launches the AMC+ premium streaming service in Spain – IPMARK

The launch is accompanied by the premiere of original series by AMC+ What The Walking Dead: Originswith actors Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; kingwhich is about a Dublin crime family taking on a powerful drug cartel starring Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones); the crime drama 61st Streetby BAFTA winner Peter Moffat (The Night Of) and starring Emmy® winner Courtney B. Vance (The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story); the vampire thriller firebite with Yael Stone (Orange Is the New Black) and Rob Collins (Cleverman); too close in which Emily Watson (Chernobyl) plays a psychiatrist who evaluates a woman accused of a heinous crime; and the hit stop-motion comedy Ultra City Smiths which features the voices of Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Dax Shepard (fatherhood), John C. Reilly (Winning Time: The Lakers Dynasty) and Debra Winger (the strength of affection).

AMC+ also offers prestigious european series in our country like finnish comedy Mister8, winner for Best Series and Best Actor at Canneseries 2021; and upcoming releases Trom, danish series which is the first noir noir Recorded in the Faroes; and the French In therapythe first series directed by the directors of UntouchableOlivier Nakache and Éric Toledano, about a renowned Parisian psychoanalyst.

in the coming months, AMC+ will be premiering a wide variety of premium original series, including the launch of a new franchise based on the best-selling novels by Anne Rice: Interview with the Vampirestarring Sam Reid (belle), Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) and Bailey Bass (Avatar: The Water Sense), Y Mayfair Witches, with Alexandra DaddarioThe White Lotus); and new content The Walking Dead Universelike the long-awaited anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead with Anthony Edwards (Who is Anna?) and Parker Posey (Lost in Space); Y Isle of the Deadwhich centers on popular characters Maggie and Negan on their journey to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan and will premiere on AMC+ next year.

“We are proud to be the first country in Europe to launch the AMC+ streaming service, something that reinforces our leadership in the field of pay television in Spain by opening new complementary channels to offer quality content. We are delighted to have leading operators and platforms in our country for this launch, to which new partners will soon be added,” he says. Manuel BalseraCEO of AMC Networks International Southern Europe.