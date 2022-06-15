AMC + arrives in Spain with all the future of The Walking Dead, Too Close, In therapy and much more

The streaming industry gets a little smaller with the arrival of AMC+. The streaming platform lands in our country, for now, as a complement to other services.

AMC+ is available on Orange TV, Vodafone TV, Jazztel TV. Customers of Amazon Prime Videoyou can also find AMC + as a channel in the streaming service of the Jeff Bezos company.

AMC is the home of iconic series such as Mad Men, Breaking Bad or The Walking Dead, which anticipates a rich catalog of the most varied series.

Among the highlights that arrive on the platform in June 61st Street, firebite and the category known as The Walking Dead Universewhich in addition to the series (the first 4 seasons, for now), includes series in broadcast as The Walking Dead: Origins either Ride With Norman Reedus.

The next contents of The Walking Dead, such as Isle of the Dead either Tales of The Walking Deadwill land directly on AMC+, which already makes the platform a must-see for fans.

The series of European production will also have an important value in AMC +. Contents like Mister8from Finland, the Danish Trom and the French In therapywhich comes with the seal of the directors of Untouchable, Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano.

Future AMC+ content includes series such as Interview with the Vampire, based on the work of Anne Rice either Mayfair Witcheswith Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) and also inspired by Rice’s publications.

Looking ahead to July, for example, stand out series such as the psychological thriller Dark Winds, The Beast Must Die or the medical drama breakups.

Spain is the first country in Europe where AMC+ provides servicealthough the platform will gradually extend its influence to the rest of the countries on the continent.

We will be attentive to the news of AMC + in Spain, especially in view of the expansion of the streaming service and its offer independently, unrelated to any other transmission service.