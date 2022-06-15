Amber Heard will be a full-time mom after trial with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is determined to be a full-time mom to little Oonagh Paige, which she had through surrogacy. After confronting his ex-husband, Johnny Deppfor six weeks in an intense trial for defamation and domestic violence, the actress revealed part of her plans in a recent interview.

“I can be a full-time mom without having to juggle calls from lawyers,” Heard said when asked by Savannah Guthrie of NBC’s “Today” show.

Oonagh Paige Heard is the name of the baby in honor of Amber’s mother, who died in May 2020. Because the actress cannot have children, she resorted to contracting a womb.

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think of one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny in this way,” the text reads. that the model shared on Instagram.

Also, Amber Heard He assured that he will tell his daughter everything that happened between her and Johnny Depp.

“I think whatever happens, it’s going to mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth.”

In another part of the conversation, the model also confessed that she still loves Johnny Depp and that she supports every word of what he said in the trial that was televised every day.

“I’m afraid that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step I take will present another opportunity for this kind of silencing, which is what, I suppose, a defamation lawsuit was intended to do.” said.