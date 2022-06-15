Amber Heard on Johnny Depp

“I’m not a good victim, I understand that. I’m not a nice victim, I’m not a perfect victim. But when I testified, I asked the jury to see me and listen to their own words, which is a promise to do this,” he concluded.

It was June 1 when the jury decided that heard defamed Depp in three separate statements within the article of Washington Post; and in turn, Johnny did it against Amber in a statement made by his attorney.

For this reason, the actress must pay her ex 10 million dollars plus 350 thousand for punitive damages, while he has to give her 2 million.

“I’m afraid that whatever I do, whatever I say and say it however I say it, every step I take will be another opportunity for this kind of silencing,” he said. Amber Heard in response to the question of Guthrie if you were worried that Depp I could sue her again in the future.

“Which is what I suppose a defamation lawsuit is about: to take your voice away,” concluded the star of Aquaman who now seeks to concentrate only on her facet as a mother.

In an excerpt from the interview that was presented on Tuesday, Amber Heard said: “I will keep every word of my testimony until the day I die.”

The trial added AmberIt was the most humiliating and horrible thing he has ever suffered. “I have never felt more removed from my own humanity,” she told the journalist Savannah Guthrie.

heard explained that her testimonies are nothing more than a narrative of what really happened while she was married to the 59-year-old actor, and insisted that she did not tell any lies.