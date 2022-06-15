Amber Heard in an interview affirms “being afraid” of Johnny Depp after trial | Famous
This was admitted in a new installment of the interview that the artist gave to NBC’s ‘Today’.
Amber Heard anticipates new lawsuits by Johnny Depp
“I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak,” the actress explained in part of the interview that was broadcast this Wednesday, June 15.
” I’m afraid that no matter what I do, no matter what you say or how you say it, every step you take will present another opportunity for the kind of silencing, which is what a defamation lawsuit should do; is meant to take your voice,” she assured.
In the first installment of the talk, Heard said he reiterated “every word” of his Virginia courtroom testimony.
“I’ve made a lot of mistakes. A lot of mistakes. But I have always told the truth“, he insisted.
During the trial, text messages were exposed in which Depp had promised “global humiliation” for Heard.
“I know you promised” The actress said Wednesday, “I testified about this. I’m not a good victim, I get it.”
” I’m not a sympathetic victimI am not a perfect victim. But when I testified I asked the jury to see me as a human and listen to their own words, which is a promise to do this. It feels like I did.”
Amber Heard clarifies if she was fired from ‘Aquaman 2’
According to speculation, not only would she have been fired from the production after the trial against her ex-husband. There is talk that her character would supposedly be reformulated with another actress.
However, these statements have been denied by the artist through a spokesperson who was quoted this Tuesday, June 14, by the TMZ portal.
“The rumors continue as they have from day one: they are inaccurate, insensitive and a little crazy“, he assured.
The media detailed that a position was requested from Warner Bros., the studio in charge of the tape, but no response was received.
The established goal was 4.5 million signaturesreaching historic levels within the digital platform.