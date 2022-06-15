Amber Heard has not been eliminated from ‘Aquaman 2’ after the trial with Johnny Depp

The rumors about Amber Heard’s expulsion from the Aquaman sequel they have not stopped feeding social networks since it started the trial between the actress and Johnny Depp, her ex-husband, who sued her for 50 million dollars in damages. That controversial legal event concluded in early June, and since then the constant bombardment of alleged decisions by Warner Bros. regarding the casting of Mera have not stopped shaking the Internet. Now the same representative of the actress would have clarified to People that in no case has the artist been eliminated from the project. That is, there is no mind to replace it with another actress or anything like that.







We will see Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 despite the rumors

“The rumors continue as they have since day one: inaccurate, insensitive, and a little crazy.“Said the spokesman. Meanwhile, yes, Warner Bros. is absolutely silent. The company has not commented on this whole matter, so it is partly normal for all kinds of rumors or theories to arise regarding Heard’s participation. She herself stated that Warner had reduced her scenes on screen after the legal battle that was taking place. “They gave me a script and then they gave me new versions where they had removed action scenes. These also showed my character and another. They took a lot away,” Heard said of the film’s final script.

“ Amber Heard lost the lawsuit against Johnny Depp.

So for now Amber Heard will continue in Aquaman 2but with some reduced scenes. It was said at the time that these cuts were due to the lack of chemistry between the actress and Jason Momoa, the protagonist, although it is more than likely that all this has been done due to the stir in social networks. Warner is also currently dealing with the problems that revolve around Ezra Miller, an actor who is currently missing with the premiere of The Flash pending release in 2023.