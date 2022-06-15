Amber Heard decides to break her silence after the trial with Johnny Depp

Amber Heardafter several weeks since the resolution of the case became official and being one of the protagonists of one of the most media trials in the USAHe wanted to break his silence. The American actress gave an interview for the chain NBC where, among other issues, he has assessed the reasons that made his defeat against his ex-partner, Johnny Deep, a reality.

The young woman claims not to blame the jury, although she pointed out that she had not received fair treatment on social networks. In an excerpt from the interview published by the NBC, The actress assured the following: “Even if you are someone who thinks that I deserve this hatred and hostility, even if you think i’m lying, you can’t look me in the eye and say you think there’s been fair representation on social media”.

#AmberHeard shares with @savannahguthrie that she doesn’t blame the jury: “I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.” pic.twitter.com/rjWY629MkG — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 13, 2022

Regarding the decision made by the jury, the actress who gives life to Mera in Aquaman, went further: “How could they not come to that conclusion! They sat for more than three weeks listening, without stopping, endless testimonials from paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, of random people”. However, the actress also wanted to remember her ex-partner, claiming that the success he has achieved as an actor throughout his career has largely caused him to have so much support from people: “He is a very loved character and people think they know him. he is a fantastic actor”.

After six weeks of trial between the two actors, it ended up forging a millionaire sentence for the ex-partner of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow. The sentence imposed by the jury would lead the actress to pay the defendant, $15 million in defamation damages. Although, Johnny Deep must also pay Amber Heard an amount amounting to two million dollars.