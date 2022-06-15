Amber Heard confesses that she still loves Johnny Depp

Digital Millennium

Amber Heard, famous actress of Aquaman, gave something to talk about again by confessing that she still loves Johnny Depp. This despite the fact that both faced trial for defamation on the premise that there was violence involved.

It was in another part of the interview that Amber Heard gave to NBC’s Today, where the feelings that the actress still feels for her ex-husband Depp were revealed.

This after the journalist remembered a declaration of love made by the actress:

“On the first day of the trial you said on social media that you still felt love for Johnny. Is that still true?” journalist Savannah Guthrie asked.

“Yes,” the Aquaman actress replied.

As if that were not enough, Amber reiterated that she still loves him with all her heart:

“Yes absolutely. I love him. I love him with all my heart. I tried my best to maintain a relationship that was deeply broken, but I couldn’t,” Heard said.

In this sense, the famous indicated that she has never had bad feelings for him:

“I have no bad feelings against him nor do I wish him harm, not at all. I know it should be hard to understand, but it’s simple for me. If you love someone it’s easy, it should be easy,” she commented.

Regarding her writing in the Washington Post, she reiterated that she never mentioned it. She also said that she felt pain from publicly uncovering the relationship between the two.

“I have always had a love for Johnny and it pains me to have to live the details of our past life together before the world,” he clarified.

