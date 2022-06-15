Alfredo Adame recalled beating Brad Pitt and George Clooney in the “Sexiest Man Alive”

we can remember to Alfredo Adame as a soap opera heartthrob in the 90’s, his presence could have impressed more than one in his best times, but from that to beating Brad Pitt and George Clooney the title of the sexiest man, that is already to be doubted, don’t you think?

well that it is a story that is spreading by word of mouth, thanks to the statements of the arch rival of Carlos Trejo in a reality show. That’s right, the man tells his companions on the program how it happened:

“There was Brad Pitt, there was George Clooney, and there was Bradley Cooper.. Cooper was eliminated in the first round because, well, no more, he has a half-dull face,” he declared.

Adame assures that he beat the Hollywood stars in the gallantry contest, assuring that he was the sexiest of all.

Between laughter and skepticism

Adame’s companions did not believe his statements, however, they did not stop paying attention to what he was saying:

“Then it was Clooney, Pitt and I, but Brad gave up because when he saw Clooney and me he said: ‘Don’t stain, this if you don’t‘. And then Clooney, when we did the picture test, he grabbed and said, ‘No, I admit it, Adame is hotter than me,’ and she backed off,” she said.

To lend credibility to the matter, the actor mentioned the name of the contest “Sexiest Man Alive” (The most handsome man alive), immediately afterwards, his colleagues would burst out laughing.

The ravings of Alfredo Adame

One of the program’s participants assures that it is not the first time that his partner has made this type of statement. He confessed that on one occasion, he agreed with another colleague to make up a story and ask the driver about it.

“Let’s make something up, tell him, if he’s had a fight with a tiger or something, let’s see what he says, and he said yes.”

To this, Diana Golden’s ex-husband replied that he had fought a cougar, which they did not believe.

It may be that it is a good joke by Alfredo Adame to his colleagues, perhaps it is a tactic to win allies within the program, we do not know. What we do know is that it is crazy to believe that Brad Pitt and George Clooney were defeated by the handsome Adame, perhaps if it happened, in a parallel universe.