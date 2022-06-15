After wedding with Sam Asghari, Britney Spears buys $11.8 million mansion

After saying yes at the altar in front of her now husband Sam Asghariit was reported that Britney Spears she had bought a new house to start her new married life very close to the house where she lived for years.

dirt reported that the singer of Baby One More Time bought a luxurious and millionaire property in The Oaks, CalabasasCalif. by $11.8 million dollars.

The house is full of comforts and luxuries such as a wine cellar, a 10-person movie theater with state-of-the-art technology, a wet bar, a gift room, as well as a swimming pool with a slide, multiple gardens with exterior terraces and paths that They connect the interior with the exterior.

Built in 2008, the house sits on 1.6 acres of land. Inside there are six suite-style bedrooms and nine baths spread over two stories of construction, plus a Cantera stone foyer, formal dining room, wood den, huge main living room with fireplace, and gourmet kitchen equipped with high-end appliances.

Other amenities include a barbecue center, fireplace, outside lounge area, an equipped fitness center, a spa, a five-car garage, and a separate guest house with a kitchen, he describes. dirt.

The entire house is clad in details of wood, marble, custom chandeliers, imported onyx, steel doors and windows.

With this purchase, Britney would become a neighbor of celebrities like Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, kim kardashianDrake, Katie Holmes and Ozzy Osbourne.

It was reported that instead of leaving for their honeymoon, the couple began moving into their new house. The paparazzi captured Britney arriving in her Mercedes Benz arriving at the property where there were already several moving trucks taking down the furniture he had in his old house.

Sam and Britney celebrated their wedding inside the singer’s mansion that he bought a few years ago for $7.4 million dollars, within the Thousand Oaks community.

After renewing his residence in Las Vegas for two years, in 2015, the celebrity invested said millionaire figure in an Italian-inspired house in the Hidden Valley region.

The serves we are gonna get! The house is beautiful!! And don’t come for me for giving a tour, the home has already been put out there and publicly listed for anyone to do an easy search. She’s in a safe community with the Kardashian’s to help fight off the crazies anyways! pic.twitter.com/24AcjbRZvW — BRIDE Queen (@LatinQueenE) June 14, 2022

TMZ reported that the singer secured her estate before marrying a meticulous and uncompromising Prenuptial agreement that it would leave Sam penniless of his fortune and property should they divorce.

Sources close to the newlyweds said they have an ironclad agreement involving several of the singer’s lawyers shortly after they announced their marriage. commitment.

Britney will keep her $60 million dollars plus both houses already mentioned and cars in your name, plus future earnings in full; For her part, Sam would not give Britney anything after a possible divorce.