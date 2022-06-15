Adam Sandler Hosted an Authentic Coachella for His Daughter’s Bat Mitzvah

Adam Sandler credit: Bang Showbiz

In the world of celebrities, an unofficial competition has been established to see who can organize the most extravagant party for their offspring. Cardi B or Kylie Jenner set the bar very high with their daughters’ birthdays: the first came to the celebration with her little girl riding a carriage in the purest Cinderella style and the second ordered a giant inflatable of her first-born’s face so that guests will use your mouth as a ticket.

Adam Sandler also threw the house out the window last May for the bat mitzvah of his eldest daughter, Sadie. The event took place at the Hillcrest country club in Los Angeles amid heavy security, and it was not for less, because it featured performances by artists such as Maroon 5, Charlie Puth or Halsey. The guest list also included stars like Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Lautner, the werewolf from ‘Twilight’.

Even Halsey herself, who travels the world performing at the most important festivals, was stunned when she discovered what the actor had prepared for Sadie to enjoy an unforgettable day. “It was just what you would expect from Adam Sandler. It was… I don’t know, it was like Coachella. I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t even believe they had hired me! It was an honor though,” Halsey confessed on the show. Jimmy Fallon.

The juicy check that she would most likely be given for just a few minutes of work was not the only reason Halsey agreed to sing at the party; The music star is a great admirer of Adam Sandler, he has seen all his movies and could not miss the opportunity to get to know him better.