Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun Maverick Tom Cruise Video Games | Characteristics and price of the DLC based on the film Spain Mexico USA | TECHNOLOGY

The classic comes to video games. More than 35 years after its debut, the franchise top gun is back with a new movie: Top Gun Maverick. And it did not arrive alone, but as part of its premiere, the popular airplane driving video game Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown received downloadable content (DLC) inspired by the latest film installment in the franchise.

As recalled, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown It was released in 2019 on consoles and PCs by Bandai Namco and since then its developers have published different updates with content (planes, skins, missions, etc.) for players.

Specifically, the DLC for Top Gun Maverick includes six playable planes (most notably the ‘Dark Star’ exotic-looking), emblems, and nearly 40 skins. It is also available from the past May 26 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun Maverick. / Bandai

Flying like Maverick is already a reality

What fan of the Top Gun movies hasn’t fantasized about the possibility of one day being like the seasoned Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell? This can be achieved thanks to the DLC Top Gun: Maverick from the video game Ace Combat 7. And we can even face other drivers to show that we are the best.

The DLC is based on the new movie Top Gun Maverick. That is to say, it is a paid update that introduces inspired content for the most fans of the movie and the game. Here is the complete list of news:

6 playable planes:

F-14A Tomcat

F-14A Tomcat | Top Gun: Maverick

F/A-18E Super Hornet

F/A-18E Super Hornet | Top Gun: Maverick

5th Gen Fighter | Top Gun: Maverick

dark star

These planes come with their own skins that can be changed, as well as their own special weapons.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun Maverick. / Bandai

In addition to planes, 10 emblems also arrive in the video game (the VF-1, VFA-213 and PHOENIX, of the movie Top Gun: Maverick) that users will be able to use. Its the only thing? No. There is also available to players 38 aircraft skins, 12 nicknames and music tracks for multiplayer. All these elements inspired by the movie.

New missions? New in gameplay

While it is true Bandai has introduced different content for Ace Combat 7 such as planes or aspects, we fell short in terms of playable news. In other words, there are no missions or stories inspired by the movie, so we will only use the planes in repeat missions, during free flight or in multiplayer.

/ Ace Combat 7

On the other hand, the new aircraft are versatile and each has its advantages and disadvantages in speed or mobility. Of the 6 admissions, we highlight the DarkStar and F/A-18 Super Hornet | Top Gun: Maverickwhich are positioned as the best machines in the catalogue.

conclusion

If you are a fan of aviation, the Top Gun movies and the Ace Combat video game, you will be more than happy to try legendary machines like the F/A 18, the F-14A or DarkStareven more so if we take into account that we can face other players in multiplayer or go back to previous missions with these planes.

DLC inspired by the Top Gun Maverick movie is now available in the Ace Combat 7 video game. / Ace Combat 7

However, the great cross of this DLC is its null content in terms of missions or stories. In other words, we are in front of a dedicated downloadable content for the most fans of the game and the franchise, which could be limited for new players.

The price of the DLC on PC is S /. 67 soles and on PS4, US$19.99.