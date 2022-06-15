A Uruguayan chef who serves celebrities and presidents in the United States – 06/15/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

Nick Mastrascusa was finishing high school in Miami, United States, when he made a decision that marked him forever: he would dedicate his life to gastronomy. Today, at 39 years old, he is executive chef at Kukio Beach Club Restaurant in Hawaii and has several awards in the United States and the world. It is also sommelier and a master’s degree in caviar and exotic meats. But not only that: Nick Mastrascusa is also Uruguayan.

In the kitchen.

“Gastronomy always brings me happiness and peace, no matter how difficult it is,” Mastrascusa told El País. According to him, the complexity lies in the fact that “every day you start from scratch, every day you have to build the experience that the person is looking for and it can never be less than it was the last time”. It doesn’t matter if it’s the same diner who comes over and over again: “You can come to a restaurant and have an amazing dinner, but then it’s over and tomorrow is another day.”

The foregoing becomes even more challenging if you take into account that a chef works with people: “As good as a team is, people are not machines, which makes each day different.”

In addition, in gastronomy every second counts. “You live minute by minute, because the food is at its best at a certain moment and that is when the person has to receive it,” explained the chef. That, added to the fact that at the same table not everyone orders the same dish. “At a table of six, eight or 10 people, all the dishes have to be made and presented at the same time and each dish has to be at its best.”

Despite everything, Nick enjoys cooking like no one else. In 2019 he was selected among several chefs for a gala dinner for Dom Pérignon, one of the most iconic champagne brands in the world. “For me it was an honor to do it; my philosophy there is the same as when I cook for my friends”, he assured. This is how he defines his modus operandi: “I look for the best ingredients I can find and I make those ingredients shine on the plate.”

With his work team, the goal is always the same: “We want to reach the point where people take away not only food, but also a magical experience.” And he added: “It’s more than the plate, it’s everything that happens from the moment they arrive, how they are received, how the table is set, everything.”

Nick Mastrascusa on a salmon fishery in Alaska.

The beginnings.

Until shortly before graduating from high school, Nick had little idea of ​​his professional calling. Food had been a symbol of gathering and fun, but no more than that. In Uruguay he loved to go hunting and fishing with his friends, his father or his brothers, and then have a “great meal”.

He was 17 years old when he moved from Montevideo to Miami. One day, at the high school they gave a talk about Johnson & Wales University and the gastronomy career caught his attention. She soon visited the campus, met a couple of instructors, and watched a few classes: “I fell in love with it right away.”

He eventually studied there for two years and then did a master’s degree at The Culinary Institute of America on caviar and exotic meats. He has worked at Ristorante Giacosa, The Biltmore Hotel, The The Ritz-Carlton Residences Palm Beach, Four Seasons New York, and Four Seasons Hualalai, and has also had international appearances at L’atelier de Joel Robuchon (Paris, France), Il Pasha ( Puglia, Italy) and Ristorante Brezza (Barolo, Italy). He is currently executive chef at Kukio Golf & Beach Club.

When asked what he likes to cook the most, Nick can’t pick just one style: “It’s about the total experience and telling a story with the right ingredients. That would be the description of what I like to cook.”

Tasting of sashimi, Uruguayan caviar from Rio Negro and Japanese sake.

international experiences.

For the past eight years, Nick Mastrascusa and his colleague Chuck Wilson (Operations Manager at Kukio Golf Club & Beach Club) have organized trips around the world with groups of 20-25 people to experience culture through food and came. Until now they have focused on regions and countries in Europe, but perhaps they will choose South America as a destination for next year. “We meet a lot of people, like small olive oil, cheese or wine producers, and the following year we invite them to where we are working in Hawaii and do events together,” Nick said.

In 2018 they traveled to Barolo, a town in northern Italy. One of the region’s star ingredients is white truffles, and to find them you need the help of trained dogs. So, they organized a hunt with dogs and 12 hunters from the region. They also had a cooking class where they learned how to prepare agnolotti del plin, the traditional local ravioli.

With that and other ingredients, on the last day of their stay they made a Pop Up: “It is something that was fashionable three or four years ago in the United States, where a chef goes to another restaurant and for one or more days makes it his restaurant”. That was how for one night they took control of the restaurant at the Hotel Barolo. “Chuck was in charge of the living room and I was in charge of the kitchen. It was an amazing dinner and the hotel owners were delighted,” Nick recalled.

But not everything is victories in the life of a chef. At the age of 23 or 24, Nick was working in a hotel in Miami as the person in charge of making all the sauces, broths and soups for both the restaurant and the events. “Any president who goes to Miami stays there,” he said. One day, there was an event for about 400 people and there was a mix-up with another chef, so Nick never made the soup. “That was the worst mistake I ever made in the kitchen, because we ran out of soup for 400 people.”

Between his adventures and setbacks, the chef has served many celebrities from politics and entertainment. Some of them are Jennifer Aniston, Bruce Willis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lenny Kravitz, Adam Sandler, Marc Anthony, Bill Clinton and George Bush.

In fact, Nick remembers a funny anecdote with the American actress and model Cameron Diaz. Once, working at the Four Seasons hotel in Hawaii, the chef was talking to two diners who regularly went to the restaurant. The actress was sitting at the bar, near them. Nick was telling them about an olive oil that was named after him and that he had brought out in collaboration with a producer in Italy: “I gave them a bottle of the oil and told them that it was impressive and that it had an incredible freshness.” So, when the conversation ended, Cameron intercepted him: “Aren’t you going to give me a bottle?” She asked him. And not only that: as soon as the chef brought her one of hers, she asked him to autograph it.

With mate everywhere.

“I am enjoying everything a lot, not only professionally but also personally,” Nick said. He has three children ages 5, 7 and 11, and “an amazing wife” and says he is “madly in love with her after 20 years of marriage.”

He is also amazed at the place where he works: “It is heavenly and we have a team of very talented and energetic people who share the philosophy of ensuring that people have a good time regardless of what they are eating.”

As for the future, he maintained that he is very interested in everything that has to do with wine and “it may be that there is an international project” along those lines. He has already collaborated with three wineries: Palmina and Tally in California, and Lynch Bage in France, and he would love to do something like this in Italy, Spain or even the United States, where he lives.

Meanwhile, Uruguay continues to accompany him wherever he goes. One of the main influences of his native country in his recipes is the kitchen with wood fire, which he now makes using native Hawaiian trees such as the Mango or the Kiawe. But the light blue not only impacts his gastronomy: “Above all, mate in the morning is inevitable.”