A spokesperson for Amber Heard denies that the actress’s scenes will be cut from the film “Aquaman and the lost kingdom”

The actress Amber Heardthrough a spokesman, has categorically denied the information that has been circulating this week about his alleged dismissal from the sequel to “Aquaman”the superhero movie in which he starred alongside Jason Momoa in 2018.

This representative has contacted the media Entertainment Tonight to deny such rumors, which also claimed that the actress had received a settlement of two million dollars -the same amount that she was going to receive for the job-, at the same time that the company Warner Bros. was looking for a substitute for the role of Mera. “The rumor mill continues as it began: it is inaccurate, insensitive and slightly disturbing,” said the aforementioned spokesman flatly.

the news portal Just Jared revealed on Monday that the film studios had decided to eliminate Amber Heard of the cast of the film after showing the final result to various demographic groups. Given the negative response from a large part of the viewers of the show, the company would have chosen to get rid of the scenes in which the actress participatedwhich would have to be filmed again with another face.

