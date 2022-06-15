7 cool movies to escape the heat wave that you can watch in streaming

Through the window you can see the streetlights melting. The cat is lying on the sofa looking at the air conditioner like someone looking at God. The completely clear sky without a cloud on the horizon that gives a little mercy. You really regret all those times you said “Let’s see when summer comes” and you just want autumn to embrace you or the heat to completely pulverize you. One of two.

Fortunately, the cinema is always there to save you from trouble. It may be that seeing these recommendations to get through the high temperatures in a cooler way will not prevent you from buying massive ice creams or sweating like a pig even at night, but it will give you temporary relief. As if they were a strawberry calippo, We bring you seven cool movies to get you through this heat wave! Take the fan, let’s go.

‘Do not control’





Director: Borja Cobeaga. Distribution: Unax Ugalde, Julián López, Alexandra Jiménez, Secun De La Rosa, Mariam Hernández, Miguel Ángel Muñoz, Alfredo Silva

Although in his day was unfairly ignoredtime has put this winter wonderland by Borja Cobeaga in its place, a story of pathetic love, impossible friendship, terrible jokes and people falling into frozen lakes that follows as fresh and fun as the first day. In the words of Juancarlitros, the real star of the film is ‘The Crystal Jungle’ of love.

‘No controls’ has two qualities that make it perfect for these days. On the one hand, the airport closed by snow, the frozen lakes and the hotel where until Sergio recovers his girlfriend no one is going to sleep in the middle of New Year’s Eve party it will make you feel cool. On the other, the sincerity of his proposal, the love he has for his characters and a whole final part of constant tears (starting with a piano and ending with a terrible statement about the end of the year dinner) it will warm your heart. Two for the price of one.

Criticism in Espinof | Available on HBO Max

‘South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut’





Address: Trey Parker Distribution: Trey Parker, Matt Stone, George Clooney

The movie most resoundingly current of the 90s, which becomes more contemporary with each passing year, is this elongated version of one of the best series in history that hits practically everything. The songs are catchy, the claims are ahead of their time, the jokes are all funny… Who gets the tacos and fart jokes is exactly playing the game that ‘South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut’ wants me to play. And he is losing.

Once the shock of “You’re a bastard son of a bitch” or the explanations about what an inverted volcano is, this film version delve into censorshipviolence as the only way to solve things in the United States, the importance of freedom of expression (especially in humor) and Saddam Hussein coming back from the dead to enslave the planet together with his lover, Satan. Few things remain fresher, 25 years after its premiere, than ‘South Park: bigger, longer and uncut’. And if you are not convinced by what you are seeing, you can always take refuge in that eternal Colorado winter in which Kyle, Stan, Cartman and Kenny live. Well, this last one, what it is to live, doesn’t live too long either.

Criticism in Espinof | Available on HBO Max

‘Shark’





Director: Steven Spielberg Distribution: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton, Carl Gottlieb, Jeffrey C. Kramer

If what is frustrating you about this heat wave is not being able to enjoy it on the beach properly, Steven Spielberg brings you a good consolation: what if the beach, full of bathers taking a dip and getting away from the impossible temperatures, was attacked by a giant white shark? If you haven’t seen ‘Jaws’ you’re in luck: you’re looking at one of the best movies ever made. The ineffable fear of the amoral enemydesperation in the face of the inevitability of evil, the stubbornness of institutions when danger lurks…

The two notes that John Williams became synonymous with danger turn the characters into mere prey every time they get into the water. We may be a little tired of shark movies, especially since The Asylum and the rest of the crappy production companies saw their potential to make crazy things like ‘Sharktopus’ or ‘Noah’s shark’, but there is none like the original. If you can’t go on vacation, no one can go on vacation, killer shark through.

Criticism in Espinof | Available in filmin

‘Below zero’





Address: Luis Quilez Distribution: Javier Gutiérrez, Karra Elejalde, Luis Callejo, Patrick Criado, Andrés Gertrudix, Isak Férriz, Miquel Gelabert

This cinematographic enjoyment of the little beach and the little shark is very good, but you what you want is to feel cold Thanks to the magic of cinema. We have the solution in the form of a Spanish film: a police van transporting several prisoners suffers a premeditated accident in the middle of nowhere at several degrees below zero (coincidence). Surviving that night is not going to be as easy as it seemsas much as Javier Gutiérrez tries.

‘Bajocero’ is not a great film that will go down in the annals of the seventh art, but it is one of those covered Netflix, an entertaining and full of tension perfect work to think the right thing while you see people going cold with little chance of getting out of it. Impossible alliances, surprise deaths, Spanish-style action and solid performances: ideal for one of those days when the brain already softened can not be more.

Criticism in Espinof | Available on Netflix

‘The glow’





Address: Stanley Kubrick Distribution: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers, Barry Nelson, Philip Stone, Joe Turkel,

But speaking of being cold, no one was cold as well on the big screen as Jack Nicholson under the orders of Stanley Kubrick in ‘The Shining’, ax in hand and going through a totally crazy labyrinth. The adaptation -free, very free- of the novel by Stephen King did not like the Maine at all, but most of the public did. Its mythical iconography (Redrum, the twins, the tricycle, the pattern on the walls) remains intact to the present day.

And with the heat outside, surely several of you you would blindly agree to spend a good season in the Overlook. Yes, there are ghosts, crazy people with axes and blood getting off at floor 1, but also cool of the good. A little does make up for it, doesn’t it?

Criticism in Espinof | Available on HBO Max

‘Edward Scissorhands’





Address: Tim Burton Distribution: Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, Dianne Wiest, Anthony Michael Hall, Alan Arkin, Kathy Baker, Vincent Price,

Seeing ‘Edward Scissorhands’ for the first time is a rite of passage for any self-respecting movie buff. The beautiful music of Danny Elfman accompanies the creation of ice statues in which the shards fly everywhere. Snow, sadness, naivety, misunderstood love… this gothic tale halfway between ‘Frankenstein’ and emo iconography by Tim Burton continues to fascinate all generations who decide to approach her.

And yes his delicious scriptits iconic images, its more or less veiled humor and one of the most beautiful and sad endings of contemporary cinema are not enough, always you can take refuge in those beautiful figures of ice made with scissors, snow, skill and loneliness.

Criticism in Espinof | Available on Disney+

‘West-side story’

Address: Steven Spielberg Distribution: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist, Josh Andres Rivera

We want to end with a musical, because few genres mean both “fresh” and a good show full of dances, catchy melodies and impossible choreographies. We have had to wait many decades to see Spielberg’s first approach to the genre… And he has not disappointed. ‘West side story’ was last year’s best directed moviea prodigy in which each camera movement did the impossible: bring modern freshness to an adaptation of the classic that many considered dead before its time.

The public did not accompany the old King Midas of Hollywood, so this is your opportunity to hit a movie bathroom, street adaptations of classics like ‘America’, skirts in the air and doomed loves. One of these nights in which sleeping is impossible without a fan nearby can be the perfect time to get ecstatic with the way of directing someone who knows how to speak the language of cinema like no one else in the world.

Criticism in Espinof | Available on Disney+

It is possible that despite these seven recommendations you will continue to sweat the fat drop for a few days, but at least you will do it with good cinema. Cool cinema, the kind that changes your day. And you, what movie do you recommend us so that, put to die of heat, we do it having a good time?