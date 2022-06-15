5 transformations of 5G

We 80s kids fondly remember an action movie we saw during our teens, starring Sylvester Stallone, Sandra Bullock and Wesley Snipes: “The wrecker”. The tape is about a policeman, John Spartan, who is judged for having put the capture of his archenemy Simon Phoenix before the rescue of a group of hostages who ended up losing their lives. Both hero and villain are confined in 1996 to a cryo-prison and sentenced to spend decades in frozen rehabilitation.

Thirty-six years later, they are both unfrozen… and to their surprise, the life of 2032 It is completely different from that of the nineties: it is a polite and peaceful society that dresses in kimonos, in which there are public booths to strengthen self-esteem. In this world, profanity is prohibited, and whoever uses it receives a fine for breaking the codes of verbal morality. Likewise, vehicles are electric and autonomous, buildings are intelligent, and alcohol, cigarettes, meat and salt are illegal. In addition, it is a society in which physical contact is not customary and where sex is carried out through helmets that generate alpha waves that transfer sexual energies.

The abysmal difference that exists between the society of the nineties and that of 2032 in this story has an essential foundation: technology and telecommunications. The advance of both lays the foundation for a new social organization. In this sense, today we are at the dawn of a technological revolution that will bring great social transformations in the years to come… the fifth generation mobile network, better known as 5G.

Under the assumption that they freeze us today and wake us up in 2032, What changes will 5G bring to our societies? Taking into account that its main characteristics are the highest connection speed, an imperceptible time between the moment of sending and receiving information, and the ability to connect a large number of devices, let’s talk about at least five major transformations.

First, there are those of the industry: 5G will facilitate the birth of smart factories. Companies, by being able to create their private wireless networks, will have an independent communication infrastructure that will allow them to achieve better communication between people, machines and installations, and thus achieve optimization in the use of their resources. This will improve the activities of the production chain, and increase the speed of production processes based on automation. Great changes will then come in the manufacturing industry, so relevant to Mexico’s competitiveness on the international stage.

Second, there are the smart cities. The high connection speed, in symbiosis with the Internet of Things, will allow cities to improve the provision of public services, such as traffic management, public lighting and garbage collection. Innovations in these and other fields will help optimize air quality. In this way, 5G will help redefine the sustainability models of cities in order to face the complex challenges of urbanization and improve the quality of life.

Another great transformation of 5G will be the telecommuting, which depends on having a good internet connection, both in organizations and at home. Although its implementation worldwide was accelerated during the pandemic, over the next few years legal frameworks in terms of labor rights will be harmonized, consolidating hybrid work models. It will allow organizations to reduce costs, space and time; and it will help workers avoid displacement, as well as expand their labor market beyond national borders.

Remote medical services represent another great transformation that will come hand in hand with the deployment of 5G. In the first place, already in force in our daily lives, are remote medical consultations. Internet coverage in remote areas will allow access to consultation services for the inhabitants of communities that lack health professionals. Likewise, the remote care industry, remote surgery and permanent monitoring of symptoms will be developed, which will contribute to the adoption of a disease prevention model.

The fifth great transformation of 5G is in the development of virtual reality and augmented reality. The fast connection and the minimum latency will allow the different devices to have the necessary image quality to enjoy these technologies. Smart glasses will allow users to perform at least all the actions that are done today with the mobile phone. Physical barriers and distances will cease to be a problem: radical transformations will come in the entertainment and education industries.

If we were frozen today and thawed ten years from now, we might not yet be wearing kimonos, might not have stopped swearing, and sex—fingers crossed—will still be a physical activity. However, the 5G that is now beginning to be deployed will undoubtedly completely transform the reality we know today.