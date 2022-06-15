4 gambling movies that casino lovers will love

Cinema and casinos have always gotten along well. It can be for many reasons: the glamor of their halls, the excitement of games of chance or the elegant characters that usually meet in them.

Be that as it may, the seventh art has given us quite a few cinematographic pieces related to casinos and gambling. You can see great stories about “simple” poker games, but also huge heists, powerful mathematical calculations to win blackjack or intricate plots involving the mafia.

The list is long and there is something for all tastes. Even some comedy movies like the famous Hangover in Las Vegas. Here we bring you some of the most iconic and highly rated movies in cinema history that any casino lover will love:

Casino Royale (2006)

Royal Casino It is the third adaptation of the homonymous novel by IanFleming, starring this time by Daniel Craig. It tells us about one of the most famous adventures of James Bond, agent 007, in one of his classic espionage missions.

One of the film’s pinnacle scenes is a spectacular poker game involving the Craig and danish Mads Mikkelsen. You can feel all the tension in its spectacular shots in which all the glamor and seriousness of the casinos will be seen.

21 Blackjack (2008)

Starring Jim Sturgess Y kevin spaceyThis is a film inspired by a true story. It tells how a group of MIT students manage to become millionaires in Las Vegas.

The strategy they apply is based on card counting and could be implemented in any casino today. You just have to be discreet so you don’t get caught, because players trying to beat the house are not welcome.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

This film starring the iconic duo George Clooney-Brad Pitt It is as attractive as its actors. The entire film revolves around a casino robbery that will lead to a true blockbuster of adventures and chases.

It is a film that is interesting because it shows the most striking aspects of the world of casinos: elegant people, glamor and a lot of emotion. It was so successful that it spawned two sequels (Ocean’s Twelve Y Ocean’s Thirteen) and a spin-off starring entirely women (Ocean’s Eight).

Casino (1995)

One of the already classics of Italian-American cinema, starring two historical figures such as Robert DeNiro Y Joe Pesci. If anything can be highlighted casino is that it has given us several of the best scenes in the history of cinema inside an arcade.

In its plot, the ins and outs of the Italian mafia in the United States in the 70s and 80s are mixed with the noble art of running a casino. Betrayals, conspiracies and all the action of this type of film are at the service of the viewer in a true timeless masterpiece.