12.5mm driver and 19 hours of playback for less than 1,000 pesos

In the last days in Xataka Selectionwe have shared some hearing aids on offer, both for gaming with headband design and others of a higher range with high fidelity sound.

And right now in Amazon Mexico we can find in its historical minimum price the JBL Tune 220TWS Wireless Headphones in green for 928 pesos.





These headphones have Pure Bass technology of the brand, to offer an outstanding sound, and are equipped with a 12.5mm drive to perfect the sound.

Its battery is three hours of continuous playback, 16 additional hours with its charging caseand are compatible with iPhone and Android, to avoid connectivity problems.

Also, they have touch controls on both earbudswith which you can change the songs, play and pause musicuse voice command and answer calls without having the phone in hand.

Due to its price and being a product shipped and sold by Amazon Mexico, they have free shipping for all usersplus faster delivery for those with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

And we have the possibility to add a accidental damage insurance which include falls, wetting, electrical discharges, in addition to mechanical failures even outside the manufacturer’s warranty. for three years for an additional 258 pesos.





