11 Good Movies You Can Watch for Free on Pluto TV

This heartbreaking film marked Mickey Rourke’s big return to the cinema, and in fact it took the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Dramaas well as the Oscar nomination for best leading actor.

Year 2008

Duration: 105 minutes

Theme: drama

Recommended Age: For ages 13+

Watch The Wrestler on Pluto TV

Always Alice

We continue with another great award-winning film. In Siempre Alice we will see the story of a Harvard cognitive psychology professor who has managed to achieve practically everything she has set out to do, both personally and professionally. Nevertheless, a harsh Alzheimer’s diagnosis it changes his life completely.

As in the previous one we saw a great Mickey Rourke, here we are going to find one of the best roles that Julianne Moore has played to date, and that earned her the Golden Globe for best leading actress in addition to the Oscar for best actress.

Year 2014

Duration: 101 minutes

Theme: drama

Recommended Age: For ages 7+

Watch Always Alice on Pluto TV

Sophie’s decision

We continue with the best drama and with another movie that was awarded. This film narrates the life of a Polish woman who had to suffer an internment in a Nazi concentration camp and where she had to make tough decisions that continue to haunt her.

If we talk about award-winning films, Sophie’s Choice has the great honor of having been 5 Oscar nominationstaking the award for best leading actress one of the best of all time, the great Meryl Streep.

Year: 1982

Duration: 157 minutes

Theme: drama

Recommended age: for over 16 years old

Watch Sophie’s Choice on Pluto TV

The hunt

La Caza (or Jagten as it is originally titled) will take us to live the story of Lucas, a man who went through a tortuous divorce, but who is now in a very “sweet” moment after finding a new girlfriend and a new job. Everything goes smoothly until an event occurs that begins to sow widespread mistrust at your place of residence.

This Danish film stars actor Mads Mikkelsen as the lead, an actor who has grown a lot in recent years. The film did not win any prize, although it was nominated for foreign language film at the most prestigious awards around the world.

Year 2012

Duration: 111 minutes

Theme: drama

Recommended Age: For ages 12+

Watch The Hunt on Pluto TV

dunes

Dune is the film based in the series of books with the same name. This film focuses on the adventures of Paul Atreides and the fate that awaits him on the desert planet known as Dune.

This movie obviously doesn’t have the technology that was released in theaters a few months ago, but it’s still a very good science fiction movie. Recommended whether you’ve read the books or seen the new movie.

Year: 1984

Duration: 145 minutes

Theme: Science-fiction

Recommended Age: For ages 13+

Watch Dune on Pluto TV

Cube

Cube may not be the best movie ever, but it is considered by many to be a real cult movie. In this film, halfway between science fiction and terror, we will see a group of people who are drugged and who wake up in a strange place.

This cube-shaped enclosure houses tests and traps of all kinds. These strangers do not know each other, but they must collaborate with each other to survive each time they move from one cube to another. A movie not to be missed, and if you like you also have its sequel on the platform.

Year: 1997

Duration: 92 minutes

Theme: Science-fiction and horror

Recommended Age: For ages 13+

Watch Cube on Pluto TV

Valkyrie

This movie is based on real facts. In it we are going to see how a German aristocrat joins the resistance and draws up a plan called “Operation Valkyrie”, and whose ultimate goal was to assassinate hitler with a bomb in his personal bunker.

Valkyrie is one of those movies Tom Cruise where there is a lot of action, with the plus that this time we are going to see a very interesting historical context. The film did not win any kind of award, although it was well received at the box office.

Year 2008

Duration: 120 minutes

Theme: Action

Recommended Age: For ages 13+

Watch Valkyrie on Pluto TV

battle in seattle

With Battle in Seattle we continue with movies based on real events. This film focuses on a massive protest which took place in 1999 against the World Trade Organization (WTO). This began in a fairly quiet way, but ended in a most fateful event.

For 5 whole days there was a real riot that even forced the deployment of the entire Seattle Police and even the National Guard. In Battle in Seattle we are going to see great actors as they are Charlize Theron, Woody Harrelson or Ray Liotta.

Year 2007

Duration: 100 minutes

Theme: Action

Recommended Age: For ages 7+

Watch Battle in Seattle on Pluto TV

something happens in hollywood

We take a break from the drama and action to watch Something Happens in Hollywood. This comedy starring the great actor robert deniro It is based on the memoir of Hollywood producer Art Linson.

The protagonist of this film, Ben, faces two weeks of real torture in which he will have to fight desperately to to be able to maintain his career as a producer in Hollywood while trying to keep his family in one piece.

Year 2008

Duration: 107 minutes

Theme: Comedy

Recommended Age: For ages 7+

Watch There’s Something About Hollywood on Pluto TV

Always at your side Hachiko

Always by your side Hachiko is another film based on real events, but this time we will see Richard Gere as protagonist. In it we are going to find a very tender story that shows that the dog is man’s best friend.

A university professor collects one day to a dog of the Akita Inu breed, a breed of Japanese origin. As it grows, the bond between the two becomes stronger, to the point that they become inseparable.

Year 2009

Duration: 93 minutes

Theme: drama

Recommended Age: For ages 7+

Watch Always by your side Hachiko on Pluto TV

Love

We close the list with one of the best films that you will be able to find with her, and perhaps one with the hardest story of all. In it we are going to see how an elderly couple has to face the heart attack of one of the two, and that causes a paralysis that puts all the love they process to the test.

This film of Austrian origin is one of the most awarded in the Pluto TV catalogue, as it took the Oscar for the best foreign language film (as well as four more nominations), the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, among many others.

Year 2012

Duration: 127 minutes

Theme: drama

Recommended Age: For ages 12+

Watch Love on Pluto TV