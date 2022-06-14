Zara triumphs at Britney Spears’ wedding with Selena Gomez’s look

Fashion low cost It is the great trend of the moment and reaches important events of Hollywood stars.

In the shared postcard of the “princess of pop” wedding, Gómez can be seen wearing the Zara suit.

According to the comments of the digital pulse, the suit that the American wore consisted of three pieces.

the fashion industry low cost It has been climbing throughout the world, where brands such as Zara or all of the Inditex group continue to generate loyal customers. It was recently revealed that Britney Spears married her boyfriend Sam Asghari and, in a very intimate wedding, the look of the Hollywood actress Selena Gómez surprised everyone for being a suit signed by Zara.

Low cost fashion is a trend that, as its word says, “low cost fashion” and within the reach of most people. According to experts, it is characterized by being inspired almost by copying the trends of the great fashion houses such as Chanel, Gucci, among others.

Without a doubt, the Inditex group is one of the world’s leading brands in this fashion trend and, according to Statista data, in 2021, the group recorded revenues of 3,200 million euros, which meant more than 2,100 million than the net result of 2020.

Zara triumphs at Britney Spears’ wedding

With 60 exclusive guests, the “princess of pop”, Britney Spears, got married, but what surprised everyone, especially the digital pulse, was that one of her invited celebrities appeared wearing a suit from the Spanish brand Zara.

In the postcard that went around the world for the meeting of iconic stars who come out posing with the bride, You can see the young actress and singer Selena Gomez in a blue suit, while taking photos like Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and even Donatella Versace.

According to the comments of the digital pulse, the suit that the American wore consisted of three pieces: wide pants with tweezers, a double-breasted double-breasted blazer and a corset-type top with a strapless neckline. The clothing that belongs to the Inditex group is available on its website at a price of between “29.95 to 79.95 euros each piece”, which is equivalent to around 2 thousand Mexican pesos.

Once again, the industry of low cost firms surprises everyone by appearing at important events like this or even on red carpets.

June 10, 2022 – .@Selena Gomez attended Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding #Selena Gomez wearing a Straight Neck Bustier ($49.90) with Straight Leg Pants ($69.90) and Double Breasted Blazer With Pockets ($149) all from @ZARA. pic.twitter.com/PW2k3gCzmx — Outfits by Selena, FAN PAGE (@outfitsbyselena) June 13, 2022

Many Internet users congratulated Selena Gómez for choosing a piece that can be accessible to everyone and thus position brands like Zara in the eyes of the whole world. Let us remember that the actress and singer is not the only one who has come out wearing brands like the Spanish one at events, as there is a long history that takes her to the members of British and Spanish royalty, such as Kate Middleton or even Letizia, who garments from other chains such as Mango or Massimo Dutti have been worn, which are considered low cost.

Now read:

They will finish Covid vaccination in Mexico with children from 5 to 11 years old; there is already a record

They show the largest 7-Eleven in Malaysia and arouse envy

The Zuckerberg announcement that everyone was waiting for: WhatsApp chats, from Android to iOS