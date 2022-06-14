The official communication arrived on June 4, but for some time the well-informed knew that things were not going very well between Shakira and Gerard Piquè and the separation was announced. Then the rumors became stronger and the two, just a few days ago, could not help but confirm everything. There was talk of betrayals, a house, a 20-year-old hostess and much more. But day after day the story is enriched with details. To reveal further background we think the Spanish media according to which the pop star would have framed her husband thanks to a private investigator. In short, it seems that Shakira suspicious of the behavior of the Barcelona defender has decided to have him stalked until he discovered the “uncomfortable” truth.

Not only. From the investigations it emerges that Pique’s was not an escapade but a real parallel relationship with a younger woman. But dfter the statements of the model Suzy Cortez, this time there is talk of a clandestine relationship of the sportsman with a blonde twenty-year-old of Catalan origins (a certain CC), who works in the Barcelona disco La Traviesa, already a friend of Puig (colleague of Piqué).

Not a flirt

There are those who swear that Piqué said to the girl: “You are my first lady.” And according to gossip, this was the phrase that would have sent the singer into a rage. Not an affair, therefore, according to unofficial sources: this is why the 45-year-old has decided to close the story.

The photos

And for the super curious, we’re sorry, but no shots taken by the detective agency will ever be published. At least this is the information found on the net apparently Shakira paid the detective agency a bonus on the fee to keep the images of infidelity private and therefore out of the spotlight.

The custody of children

And while the two now live separate lives, custody of the children has not yet been decided, but they avoid any opportunity for contact. The TV show Socialitè, on the other hand, allegedly stated that the footballer took up the time of separation to fully enjoy his bachelor life with evening expenses of over two thousand euros and overseas holidays on the horizon. And for this reason the pop star is thinking of leaving Spain to return to Miami with her children.