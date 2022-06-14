Yanet García reveals her pronounced curves in “spicy” photography

The Mexican presenter and model Yanet García of the chain Televisasurprised his followers in social networks by showing off their pronounced curves, with a ‘spicy’ Photography in a blue bodysuit, leaving everyone with their mouths open.

On this occasion, Yanet García shared this photo on her official Instagram account, quickly adding thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and colleagues.

Read also: Cruz Azul with two strikers in their sights to reinforce their attack

The Mexican presenter of the magazine program “Hoy” of the Televisa network, became known for her participation as the weather girl of this television station in its newscasts, gaining great popularity.

Read also: Danik Michell shows off his attributes with spicy photography in a swimsuit

Yanet García currently has a large number of followers on all her social networks, for which she has been the image of different advertising campaigns and currently has a popular photo page for gentlemen.