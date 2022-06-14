WWE recorded Cody Rhodes’ surgical intervention for future projects

On June 10, Cody Rhodes was successfully operated on for his pectoral injury, and as the media have been able to discover, WWE filmed the wrestler’s intervention full.

Bully Ray already opened the debate last week on whether WWE should keep Rhodes’ recovery on screen or if, on the contrary, it would be better to leave him off the schedule for the nine months he will spend out of the ring. Dave Meltzer spoke about this topic on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio show, and assured that they couldbecause the material, they have it.

“I don’t know if they’ll talk about it for nine months, you know, every week on TV or something. But they might now. It’s interesting that they didn’t make a little video of the surgery but they filmed the entire surgery. They may save that for the next few months.. It makes more sense, actually, for them to focus on it when I’m about to return rather than now, because whatever they do now, they can’t make any money out of it.

It was also interesting that Rollins… They are trying to create the story that Rollins took him out of circulation with the mallet and that he was going to compete at Money in the Bank with his chest ripped, but Rollins took him out of Money in the Bank. Obviously that’s not the case, it’s an attempt to use Cody’s injury to boost rollins“.

At the moment, it is not known what WWE’s claim is, but the usual thing is that do not show the recovery process of the fighters progressively (as could be the case with Big E). In the past, WWE has used footage of some wrestlers’ operations to make promotional videos when the wrestler is close to returning or has already returned, but not that far in advance, so it seems like an unlikely option.

