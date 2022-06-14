WWE: Paul Heyman revealed how he chose Brock Lesnar over Chris Benoit

In an interview for the media Inside the Ropesthe current director of Roman Reigns, Paul Heymanrevealed details of why he chose Brock Lesnar above Chris Benoit at the beginning of The Beast in WWE.

Today, Brock Lesnar is one of the great figures of WWE and one of the best paid in the company, but in its beginnings, that potential that it would have in the coming years was already glimpsed. Cast It was something that Heyman caughtwhich made him decide to be his manager.

Heyman said that originally would be the manager of the late Chris Benoithowever, Heyman met with Vince McMahon and asked exclusively produce Lesnar’s matches, since I saw something incredible in the future. Under Paul’s mantle, Lesnar became a four-time WWE Champion and a three-time Universal Champion..

“I knew he was going to be the next ‘big thing’ in the industry. There was no one like Brock Lesnar, incomparable. And then I said to myself, ‘of course I would be happy working with Brock Lesnar‘” were Heyman’s words.

