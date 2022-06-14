WWE did not contemplate a reduced schedule for Roman Reigns

The event WrestleMania 38 marked a moment of great importance in the career of Roman Reigns. The then Universal Champion defeated WWE Championship owner Brock Lesnar to become the first unified universal holder of the company, keeping both belts in his possession to this day.

In the months prior to the Premium Live Event, several rumors related to this unification emerged. It’s known that WWE scrapped the plans at a certain point, which was reversed shortly before WrestleMania. The truth is that the union of the maximum championships ended up taking place under an idea that failed to materialize as expected.

The portal WrestleVotes declared that one of the great incentives to carry out the titular unification was the possibility that the owner of the new unified belt would do appearances in the company’s two main brands. This is interesting considering that the current champion Roman Reigns began working with a much reduced schedule after WrestleMania, to the point of being eliminated from several house shows and programs.

Roman Reigns’ next appearance will take place on Thursday, June 17 on Friday Night SmackDown. “The Tribal Chief” will defend the Unified WWE Universal Championship against Riddle, being the first televised defense of these belts since Roman won them more than two months ago. Secondly, his last appearance in PLE occurred at the beginning of May at WrestleMania Backlash, and was already ruled out of the preliminary card for Money in the Bank 2022.

