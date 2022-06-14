With millionaire debts, Forever 21 auctions off everything and leaves Brazil

Forever 21 must close all stores in Brazil.

The shelves are almost empty, without products, and half-price offers launched.

What happened to the success of Forever 21?

Almost 10 years ago, Forever 21 opened dozens of stores in Brazil to meet the demand of consumers looking for clothing at low prices.

But time passed and the brand is gone: the shelves are almost empty, without products and a mega sale of balances is underway with everything at half price.

The problems in Brazil began in 2021, when the brand became the target of lawsuits filed by shopping centers due to non-payment of back rent.

unable to reach an agreement, Forever 21 closed 11 stores in different shopping centers in Sao Paulo, Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro in early 2021.

Months later, the Rio de Janeiro Justice accepted a request from Shopping RioSul and gave the brand 30 days to leave the place.

There were at least two more lawsuits for failure to pay rent filed by Shopping Tijuca and Plaza Shopping Niterói, both owned by BRMalls.

Forever 21 now has only 15 stores in Brazil and all must close their points of sale on Sunday.

Forever 21 is not having a good time at its parent company.

The brand was sold to Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development company. The company’s other shareholder is the Brookfield Property Partners fund.

Forever 21: auction

The history of Forever 21 knows of problems.

In 2012, the US Department of Labor reported that it had found Forever 21 supplier workshops in slavery-like working conditions in Los Angeles, California, where the firm is based.

The chain said, however, that these problems had been resolved that same year. The company has also been sued more than 50 times for copyright infringement.

One difficulty for Forever 21 is that most consumers are now more selective and don’t spend as much on so-called fast fashion.

And those who like this type of fashion prefer the internet, with platforms like Shopee and Shein, with lower prices.

In addition, a movement in the opposite direction was born, slow fashion, in which consumers prefer to pay a higher price for better quality clothes.

Forever 21 has 800 stores in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

In 2019, the retailer filed for Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Law which allows it to retain control and ownership of its assets while it manages a restructuring.

