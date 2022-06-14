With Impostor Syndrome, 76% of Mexicans

Written by Elizabeth López… on 14 Jun 2022

Fear of failure, anxiety and depression trigger it. Photo: Special

Have you felt that you are not good enough at what you do, that your achievements are not really valuable or that you are not up to the position you have? Maybe just like 76% of Mexicanssuffer from impostor syndrome, reveals OCCMundial.

According to this week’s OCCMundial Labor Thermometer, 76% of Mexicans have revealed that they suffer from Impostor Syndrome, which consists of not feeling capable of carrying out activities or that they are not good at what they work for. Of those who suffer 46% suffer from it sporadically and 30% recurrently.

“Only 23% stated that they have never felt this way, since they trust and believe in themselves and the remaining 1% considered that they have rarely had the condition,” the survey exposes.

When analyzing why people feel like imposters, 45% confessed that the main cause was the fear to fail28% for not knowing their abilities, 25% for wanting to be a perfectionist and 1% for having low self-esteem.

The symptoms

Impostor syndrome can affect all types of people regardless of their job position, from those who are starting their career as interns or apprentices, to managers, since the pressures and the fear of failing can present themselves at any time. Therefore, it is not uncommon to find it in those who, despite having many achievements, success and growth, feel that they are not good.

Examples of recognized people who have experienced this syndrome are Michelle ObamaEmma WatsonNeil Armstrong, Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.

According to the National Autonomous University of Mexico, this syndrome, discovered in 1978 by psychologists Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes, who first detected it in women, although it currently affects men and women equally; The reasons for suffering from it are multifactorial, such as comparisons between people, social pressures or lack of confidence. Those who suffer most suffer, previously, depression, anxiety, attention deficit and hyperactivity.

Likewise, within the syndromes there are five categories, according to the UNAM:

The perfectionists: those who set very high expectations for themselves Experts: they seek training, certifications or diplomas because they do not feel competent Natural genius: if something was difficult for them, they feel that they are not as good as others Individualistic: they have the need to do everything without asking for help or else they will be failures Superhumans: they strive daily, more than others and must succeed in everything.

How to reverse it?

Not knowing how to overcome this syndrome can cause problems in the work environment, as well as an increase in illnesses such as depression or anxiety, cause frustration or decide to abandon everything due to “lack of ability”.

To overcome it, first, you have to recognize that you have the symptoms and then work on the following steps that Michael Page lists:

Make a list of all your strengths, no matter how small they seem to you and when you feel anxious or that you are not the best, read it.

Do not procrastinate because the delay will only increase the feeling of inadequacy and not knowing how to do things.

Focus on improving your habits, especially those that hold you back. Exercise, eat healthy, dedicate yourself to things you like and boost your creativity.