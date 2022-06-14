Will Smith: they create cryptocurrency inspired by the actor and it shoots up 10000% in a few hours

The price of the WSI amounts to 0.000003161 dollars. Photo: AFP

The moment of the slap he gave Will Smith to Chris Rock will not only be one of the most iconic moments of the Oscars, because now a cryptocurrency inspired by the actor emerged.

Its about Will Smith Inu (WSI)which commemorates the moment Jada Pinkett Smith’s husband walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock.

According to information from CoinMarketcapthe cryptocurrency of Will Smith it shot up in just 24 hours 10000%.

The price of the WSI amounts to 0.000003161 dollars

In addition to the rise in cryptocurrency of the slap, there are also NFTs for sale, called “Will Smith Slap DAO” on the platform of Open Seaof which until now there are approximately 2 thousand items and they have a price that is between 0.007 and 0.01 Ethereum, that is, between 23.95 and 34.21 dollars.

Why did Will Smith go viral?

During the Oscar award ceremony, Will Smith burst out and hit the comedian in the face Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

the annoyance of Will Smith arose when Chris Rock He made a joke about the alopecia that his wife has been suffering from for some time, which is why he decided to shave it off.

The image shows how Jada got upset after Chris Rock told her she should make a movie sequel to Demi Moore’s tape, “G.I. Jane 2“. The tape was titled in Mexico as: “Hasta el Limite”.

“Jada, I love you. “G.I. Jane 2“. I can’t wait to see it,” said the comedian, referring to a 1997 movie.

Subsequently, Will Smith walked up on stage, walked right up to the comedian and without a second thought punched him in the face.

However, the meeting did not end there. Smith he yelled at him, from his place, not to talk about his wife. The incident arose when Chris Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary.

After the blow and the exchange of words, the comedian announced the winning documentary (“Summer of soul”), while some thought it was a joke, what happened was never in the script.