Will Smith prepares his return to the big screen after controversy

The actor will resume his career after what happened at the Oscar Awards gala, where he physically assaulted Chris Rock.

Will Smith has been away from the cameras for a few months, after the controversial slap he gave comedian Chris Rock that cost him the Oscar veto for 10 years. However, not everything is lost for the interpreter, who is already preparing his return to the big screen despite what happened.

Everything seems to indicate that while he is away from the spotlight, he is working on a new script; specifically it is the sequel to the movie Soy Leyenda.

“The concept is yet to be signed off by Warner Brothers, but there has been no indication that Will is out of the project. Obviously, he is the producer and his production company is in charge while he continues development. Will Smith is in therapy and taking some time away from the spotlight.” A source told The Sun newspaper.

In this way, the actor will reappear on the big screen to return to acting, after having taken a break for what happened at the gala, where after “defending” his wife he received a severe sanction from the Academy of the Oscars which prohibited him access to the following editions.

Keep reading: SMITH WHEN TAKING AYAHUASCA: “IT WAS THE MOST HELLFUL EXPERIENCE”

Will says he has an open marriage: it was a monogamous relationship, not now

JADA PINKETT, SMITH’S WIFE ADMITTED HER ADDICTION TO PORN