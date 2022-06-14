Will Smith prepares his return to Hollywood after the Oscars

Will Smith He continues offstage three months after the maelstrom in which he was involved after the incident he starred in at the last Oscar ceremony.

After this aggression, everything that took place during the ceremony went into the background. Nothing else was discussed. All the protagonists reacted to what happened, although each one at the moment they considered suitable. And although a reasonable time could have passed for him to have been forgotten, the truth is that the latest information puts Smith back in the pillory.

Will Smith and Chris Rock at the moment that marked the last Oscar gala | gtres

Will Smith returns to work

He does consider that enough days have passed to resume, little by little, his professional agenda. Everything indicates that Will Smith would have started working on what could be his return to the film industry. As revealed by the newspaper The Sun, the versatile actor and rapper has taken up the script for the sequel to one of his successful films, I’m legend.

“The script is developing and his character is logically part of the film. Let it know, Will is still involved in the project. The idea and the story are pending approval from Warner Bros.but the studies have not yet ruled directly on a hypothetical departure of the actor from the project, ”said a source to the aforementioned British tabloid.

Will Smith is already working on the sequel to ‘I am legend’ | gtres

Will Smith is not only the protagonist of the film. He also acts as executive producer of the film through his own production company.so it would be difficult to stop counting on him and find another interpreter for the main role.

The same source assures that the protagonist of Men in black has not lost hope of regaining the affection of the public: «The negative feelings towards him have been disappearing in recent weeks. It seems that the world wants to look forward thanks to stories like those of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard».

The latest on the Oscars slap

While Will Smith tries to leave behind this terrible blunder that has cost him the veto by the Film Academy for ten years, there are other colleagues who still talk about the incident. The last to tell about his experience was the actor and producer Tyler Perry, a friend in addition to the two protagonists of the Oscar night.

Tyler Perry, an actor friend of Will and Chris Rock, has explained how he experienced the Oscar slap | gtres

He was present at the Dolby Theater. Along with Denzel Washington, they were the first to get up from their seats during the gala break, and talk to Will Smith about what they had just experienced. Perry has taken advantage of his presence at the Tribeca Film Festival to talk about what happened, clarifying that his only intention was to take the tension off the moment.

Of course, before approaching Will Smith, he went to Chris Rock to inquire about his status. “Being friends with both of them has been very difficult. It was very painful for all of us who were there, it was painful for Chris who was a champion for how he managed everything »he explained at a round table.

According to Tyler, what happened at the Oscars was painful for both Will and Chris | gtres

“But I want you to understand that something happened that was extremely painful for Will as well. It is not an excuse. He was completely wrong about his reaction. But something provoked and took him out of his boxes »he clarified.

In the same way, he revealed that when he approached Will Smith, he “was devastated. He couldn’t believe what had happened. He did not believe what he had done », he said referring to the reaction of his friend. “I looked him in the eye thinking, ‘What are you doing? This is your night'”he added before explaining that the actor had worked so hard to get where he had gotten, the night he won his first Oscar, that he couldn’t believe something like this had happened.