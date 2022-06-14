Will Smith plans his return to Hollywood with I Am Legend 2

“A source explained: ‘The script is being written mentioning his character and, as of now, Will remains attached to the project. The concept has yet to be approved by Warner Brothers, but there has been no indication that Will is out of the project.” , published the newspaper.

“Obviously he is the producer of the film and his production company is in charge while development continues. The reality is that Will will return at some point and it will simply depend on which studio is going to be the one to take a chance on him,” said a source.

According to The Sunin the film I Am Legend 2 -which in the first installment was produced by Will Smith’s company, Westbrook Studios- will see the actor reprise his role as scientist Robert Neville, who struggles to survive and create a cure for zombies in post-apocalyptic New York City.

With I Am Legend, directed by Francis Lawrence, Will Smith won praise. The film, released in December 2007, grossed approximately $586 million.