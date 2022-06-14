Will Smith and Russia 2018: Nicky Jam’s plan to get a role in Bad Boys 3 | Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

After almost a discreet decade, Nicky Jam his career took off again in the urban genre in 2010, arriving at the cinema with various roles, although none like the one he played in “bad boys 3″.

Although the winner of the Latin Grammy for “El Perdon” already had experience, being part of “xXx: Reactivated” with Vin Diesel or the documentary “Nicky Jam: The Winner”, is from the film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence that he has the most memories of.

As recalled, in the fourth installment the urban artist plays Lorenzo “Zway-Lo” Rodriguezthe right hand of Armando (Jacob Scipio), the lost son of Mike Lowreyand who murders him when he is about to be captured by the authorities.

Nicky Jam played one of the rivals of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in “Bad Boys” 3 (Photo: Nicky Jam / Instagram)

NICKY JAM IN “BAD BOYS: FOR LIFE”

Recently, the interpreter of “Travesuras” and “X” appeared on the “El Chombo” podcast, where he commented on his time in the cinema and how he got a role in the third installment of Bad Boys.

“I wanted to be in the movie bad boysso I thought that if I took Will Smith to the world cup (russia 2018), I could throw a cut to the corduroy so that I would get into the movie. I took him to Russia and in the same rehearsal I told him ‘You’re going to do Bad Boys right?’ And he looked at me and said yes”, he indicated between laughs.

This is how the singer took advantage of his closeness to the controversial artist to ask him to include him in the tape, getting him an opportunity in the casting.

“I told him to put me in there, and he told me to do the casting Let’s see if it went well, but the casting is not the same when they take a singer and want to put him in a movie because they know they will bring a rating. It was different because it means standing in front of three gringo ladies who don’t know who you are and who only call you action.”, he confessed.

Fortunately for him, the evaluators liked his audition and he entered the film as the villainous Lorenzo Rodríguez.

“It seems that I did very well and they put me as a villain in the movie. So the little trick of taking Will Smith to the World Cup went well”, he sentenced between complicit laughter with Rodney Clark “El Chombo”.