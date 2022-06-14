Will Joker 2 be a musical with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn?

Joker 2 begins to take shape, but not the one we expected. Lady Gaga would co-star in the film with Joaquin Phoenix

just a week ago, Todd Phillips announced on social media that he was meeting with joaquin phoenix to start working on Joker 2but now the details of the sequel get a little more interesting. Joker: Folie à deux it will be a musical, and Lady Gaga is in early talks for the role of harley quinnaccording to The Hollywood Reporter.

From a tone standpoint, it’s hard to see how a musical sequel to Joker can work, but if anyone can pull it off it would be Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix. Let’s remember that Phoenix sang all his songs in on the tightropethe biopic of Johnny Cash. And for her part, Lady Gaga’s musical career is well known and as an actress we have been able to see her in series like American Horror Story or movies like House of Gucci (under the orders of Ridley Scott) either A star has been bornwhich earned him two Oscar nominations (one for the song shallow and one as lead actress) and was produced by Phillips.

According to THR, the details about the possible interpretation of Harley Quinn by Lady Gaga “are kept secret”, but it would be different from the one interpreted by margot robbiesince the characters would be in universes DC different. The version of the clown prince of crime that Phillips and Phoenix introduced in 2019 was also a far cry from those previously offered by Jack Nicholson, Heather Ledger or even Jared Letoso we’ll see what they come up with for the harley quinzel of the Joker sequel, and more being a musical movie as it seems.

A live-action musical, presumably with the same gritty look and nihilistic tone as the first, co-starring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The truth is anything out of the ordinary carries a bit of danger and excitementAnd speaking of those particular qualities, did anyone really expect Joker to set the world on fire the way he did? To put it another way, and quoting Arthur Fleck himself: «Is it me, or is it getting crazier out there?«